Down stalwart and 2010 All-Star nominee announces inter-county retirement

DOWN STALWART KEVIN McKernan has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

McKernan, who made his debut for Down in 2007, has stepped away following their exit from the Tailteann Cup on the back of a defeat to Cavan. He lined out at centre-back on the Down team that reached the 2010 All-Ireland final where they were edged out by Cork.

The Burren clubman was part of the Down team that won the All-Ireland minor final in 2005, and was also involved with the side who captured the 2008 Dr McKenna Cup.

“I loved every minute of a very special journey,” McKernan said at the beginning of a lengthy retirement statement on his Twitter page.

“I took a moment this week to say thank you to those who helped along the way. I look forward to what lies ahead for me and for Down.”

I loved every minute of a very special journey. I took a moment this week to say thank you to those who helped along the way. I look forward to what lies ahead for me and for @OfficialDownGAA 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Dhl9Wj5fDD — Kevin McKernan (@KevinMcKernan1) June 2, 2022