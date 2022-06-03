Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 3 June 2022
Advertisement

Down stalwart and 2010 All-Star nominee announces inter-county retirement

The Burren clubman was playing in the 2010 All-Ireland final against Cork.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jun 2022, 10:47 AM
24 minutes ago 575 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5782052
Down's Kevin McKernan.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Down's Kevin McKernan.
Down's Kevin McKernan.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

DOWN STALWART KEVIN McKernan has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

McKernan, who made his debut for Down in 2007, has stepped away following their exit from the Tailteann Cup on the back of a defeat to Cavan. He lined out at centre-back on the Down team that reached the 2010 All-Ireland final where they were edged out by Cork.

The Burren clubman was part of the Down team that won the All-Ireland minor final in 2005, and was also involved with the side who captured the 2008 Dr McKenna Cup.

“I loved every minute of a very special journey,” McKernan said at the beginning of a lengthy retirement statement on his Twitter page.

“I took a moment this week to say thank you to those who helped along the way. I look forward to what lies ahead for me and for Down.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie