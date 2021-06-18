Membership : Access or Sign Up
'The hunger and love is no longer the same' - Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien announces ODI retirement

The 37-year-old Dubliner is best remembered for his stunning World Cup century in the win over England in 2011.

By Press Association Friday 18 Jun 2021, 1:08 PM
39 minutes ago 507 Views 1 Comment
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND ALL-ROUNDER Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from one-day internationals.

The 37-year-old Dubliner ends his 50-over career with 153 caps, over 3,000 runs and a national record of 114 wickets but is best remembered for his stunning World Cup century to down England in 2011.

O’Brien conjured one of the sport’s most remarkable upsets with a fearless display of power-hitting in Bangalore, smashing 113 from number six to chase down a fanciful target of 328.

His 50-ball century remains the fastest in the tournament’s history, coming against a high-class bowling attack including the likes of Graeme Swann, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and came at a time when the boys in green were still trying to shake off their unwanted tag as ‘minnows’ of the sport.

“After 15 years playing for Ireland, I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from ODI cricket,” he said.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country 153 times and the memories I take from them will last a lifetime.

This has not been an easy decision, but after ongoing consideration I don’t feel I can contribute to the ODI team as much as I have in the past.

“The hunger and love for the ODI format is no longer the same as it was and it wouldn’t be fair…to continue to play while no longer feeling at 100 per cent.

“I will now shift my focus and remain fully committed to T20 cricket – with two world cups in the next 18 months – and hoping to add to my three caps in Test cricket.”

