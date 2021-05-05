BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 5 May 2021
Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell leave Waterford FC 'by mutual consent'

Head of academy Mike Geoghegan will take charge this weekend against Drogheda United.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 5 May 2021, 7:41 PM
26 minutes ago 824 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5429507
Sheedy: Waterford are bottom with seven defeats from first nine games.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND LEGEND KEVIN Sheedy has left his position as Waterford FC manager “by mutual consent”, the Premier Division strugglers confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Mike Newell, the former Blackburn Rovers striker, has also left his position as Sheedy’s assistant.

The high-profile pair took charge of the Blues ahead of the 2021 season but leave with Waterford bottom of the table following seven defeats in nine games.

The first signs of unrest came last month with reports that Sheedy and Newell had left the club following a reported training ground row, which Sheedy moved quickly to dismiss at the time.

Waterford’s head of academy Mike Geoghegan will be in the dugout for Saturday’s game against Drogheda United, the club confirmed.

“Waterford FC, Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell have parted company by mutual consent,” a short club statement read.

“We wish to thank both Kevin and Mike for their service to the club during these difficult times and wish them both the very best for the future.”

