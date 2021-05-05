Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell leave Waterford FC 'by mutual consent'

Sheedy: Waterford are bottom with seven defeats from first nine games.

IRELAND LEGEND KEVIN Sheedy has left his position as Waterford FC manager “by mutual consent”, the Premier Division strugglers confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Mike Newell, the former Blackburn Rovers striker, has also left his position as Sheedy’s assistant.

The high-profile pair took charge of the Blues ahead of the 2021 season but leave with Waterford bottom of the table following seven defeats in nine games.

The first signs of unrest came last month with reports that Sheedy and Newell had left the club following a reported training ground row, which Sheedy moved quickly to dismiss at the time.

Waterford’s head of academy Mike Geoghegan will be in the dugout for Saturday’s game against Drogheda United, the club confirmed.

“Waterford FC, Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell have parted company by mutual consent,” a short club statement read.

“We wish to thank both Kevin and Mike for their service to the club during these difficult times and wish them both the very best for the future.”

