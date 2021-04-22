BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 22 April 2021
Kevin Sheedy dismisses 'baseless rumour' regarding his Waterford future

The Ireland legend and assistant Mike Newell have not resigned from their management roles.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,806 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5417660
Waterford manager Kevin Sheedy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Waterford manager Kevin Sheedy.
Waterford manager Kevin Sheedy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE SOUGHT to quell speculation over Kevin Sheedy’s future at the club, with the former Republic of Ireland international insisting that he hasn’t quit his role as manager.

Earlier today, reports emerged locally which claimed that Sheedy and assistant boss Mike Newell have departed the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit after just six games in charge.

Ahead of this Saturday’s visit of Longford Town to the RSC, the Blues languish second from bottom having suffered five defeats during Sheedy’s tenure so far.

A brief statement released by the club this evening reads: “Kevin Sheedy, manager of Waterford FC, would like to refute the baseless rumour that he and Mike Newell have resigned from their positions with the club.

“They are both committed to the club and look forward to the visit of Longford Town FC on Saturday next.”

Sheedy, who’s best remembered as the first Ireland player to score in a World Cup game, is in his first full-time role in senior management.

Newell, the Premier League-winning former Blackburn Rovers striker, was sent off – for the second time this season – during Tuesday’s loss to St Patrick’s Athletic.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

