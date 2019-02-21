This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If this guy is clearly way better than everybody else in his peer group, then it makes sense'

Andy Dunne and The42′s Murray Kinsella discuss Munster prospect Keynan Knox and the issue of recruiting players out of school abroad.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 6:24 PM
41 minutes ago 2,706 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4505849

SOUTH AFRICAN YOUNGSTER Keynan Knox was among five Munster players to receive a contract extension on Wednesday, with the soon-to-be Irish-qualified tighthead prop penning a deal which ties him to the southern province until 2022.

South African born and bred, Knox was signed straight out of school in late 2017 along with compatriot Matt More, an outside centre.

The prodigious front-row talent was one of the topics of conversation on this week’s The42 Rugby Weekly, in which Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne pondered as to whether this type of recruitment is detrimental to the sport in Ireland or potentially beneficial in small doses.

A word of warning: Eddie Hekenui is mentioned seven times during this discussion.

Keynan Knox Keynan Knox, a potential future Irish international. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Murray Kinsella: “He (Knox) will stay in the academy next year, and then for the remaining two years of that contract he’ll go to the senior squad.

“He came over with another South African youngster, Matt More, just at the end of 2017. So, they’ll actually qualify for Ireland in the three-year period rather than the five-year period.

“I just want to get your take on it, Andy. Like, his pedigree is superb: he came out of that Michaelhouse school that produced Pat Lambie, Robbie Diack, a couple of other guys who have gone on to achieve things. He played for the Sharks in that Craven Week, which is a massive schoolboy competition.

“Knox was rated as one of the best prospects in the country (South Africa), as was Matt Moore. Interestingly enough, they have the same agent as Johann van Graan so there’s the link there.

“I just want to get your (Andy’s) take on it. I tend to get tweets about him from a lot of angry people, probably outside Munster, saying it’s wrong that at this level, they’re taking a South African schoolboy and trying to produce him.”

Andy Dunne: “Ultimately, I think I’m okay with it. If he becomes someone who is a cornerstone of the Munster pack and the Irish pack — there’s nobody harumphing about CJ Stander who was born and bred in South Africa.

Suddenly, if it happens five years earlier at academy level, I get that there’s going to be some pretty disenfranchised young tightheads, and parents of tightheads, and coaches of that tighthead in the schools system. But as long as it doesn’t become prevalent on a scale that there’s five or six of them coming through every year to step in the way — if this guy is clearly way better than everybody else in his peer group, then it makes sense.

“I think where it goes wrong — and Leinster have completely changed their policy on this — [but] Leinster in the mid-’90s used to get guys in from the southern hemisphere and, like, they were horrible, horrible duds. They were awful rugby players but they had a southern-hemisphere accent.

“You’re talking about guys like Tony Goldfinch, Aaron — I can’t remember, Aaron…”

MK: “– Eddie Hekenui?”

AD: “Eddie Hekenui is right in there!”

MK: “Poor old Eddie Hekenui, the much-maligned Eddie Hekenui…”

AD: “Yeah, maligned because they weren’t good enough! And in my personal [experience], I was certainly behind Eddie. You know, Nathan Spooner was brought in. He was brilliant. He was an international player and he was established.

Eddie Hekenui was a third-division club player who was a forklift driver. Nothing against that! But he wasn’t a professional rugby player. But he was brought in ahead of a young Irish professional: me! Obviously, I’m still annoyed about that one.
That doesn’t make sense, but Nathan Spooner coming in does. The Tony Goldfinch/Eddie Hekenui thing I get people being annoyed about. But this guy [Keynan Knox] appears, from what I’ve heard, to be an outstanding prospect, will be Irish-qualified and [I hope] is more of a once-off-type policy than ‘let’s use this going forward in general’.

MK: “It’s a professional sport. Obviously, rugby is years and years and decades behind football, but that’s the way it’s gone in that sport because you’re under so much pressure to achieve and succeed and fill your stadium.

“In Munster’s eyes, Keynan Knox is a better prospect than the local tightheads were in that age grade. He is an exciting prospect for Munster fans, and I guess that’s the nature of the game now.”

Also discussed on this week’s show was ‘Snotgate’ and Nico Lee’s ban for on-field crimes of the nasal variety, as well as London Irish potentially becoming a ‘fifth province’, Johnny Sexton’s need for game time ahead of the Rugby World Cup and the most interesting aspects of the first week of the new Super Rugby season.

Joy Neville also joins the podcast to discuss her remarkable rise as a referee, and you can also read that interview here.

You can listen to this week’s The42 Rugby Weekly below:

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Sexton ‘definitely hasn’t played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    ITALY
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    LIVERPOOL
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Bayern boss says player faked cramps during Liverpool draw
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie