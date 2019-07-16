This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pacquiao's camp deny Khan fight agreement

The Briton claimed he has an agreement with Pac-Man for a fight later this year, but the Filipino’s representatives dispute this.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 10:54 PM
43 minutes ago 607 Views 1 Comment
Manny Pacquiao’s camp have dismissed suggestions from Amir Khan that the Filipino great has agreed to a fight in Saudi Arabia in November.

Khan announced on Tuesday that “both parties have signed the fight off” for Riyadh on November 8, suggesting only an injury to Pacquiao in his clash with Keith Thurman could scupper the planned bout.

But with Pacquiao firmly focused on taking on Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday, his team have spoken on his behalf to reject Khan’s claim.

Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions, told BoxingScene.com: “The Amir Khan fight is news to us.”

Fred Sternburg, Pacquiao’s publicist, also stated no deal has been completed, telling The National: “Manny has not signed a contract for that fight.”

Multi-weight world champion Pacquiao, now 40, boasts a 61-7-2 record and has long been a target for Khan, who defeated Billy Dib in Jeddah last week.

“Signed off and done,” Khan told Talksport of the proposed fight. “To get Manny Pacquiao is amazing.

“To have him sign that dotted line is brilliant. No matter how he does against Thurman I still think it’s a big fight.”

Khan conceded that issues such as a rematch clause in either of Pacquiao or Thurman’s respective contracts, or a significant injury to the Filipino fighter, could still put paid to his dream fight.

“I hope it is him but we will have to look at back up plans,” he said.

“I’ve always wanted to fight him. It’s the biggest fight out there for me.”

