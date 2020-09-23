BE PART OF THE TEAM

Premier League kick-off times amended due to new pub opening hours

The changes come into effect from Monday.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 7:04 PM
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka being tracked by Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the Community Shield.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL’S PREMIER LEAGUE match against Arsenal on Monday night will now kick off at 8pm due to the changes in pub opening hours in the United Kingdom, the league has confirmed.

The match had been due to kick off at 8.15pm, which would have meant the game was likely to be in injury time when pubs were closing at 10pm, under new UK government restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The league also announced that every game over the weekend of 3 and 4 October would be shown live on Sky Sports or BT Sport.

All the matches that weekend will now be behind closed doors after the government scrapped plans to allow spectators to return to sports venues on a socially-distanced basis from 1 October.

The Premier League confirmed Sky would screen six matches and BT four on the opening weekend in October.

In relation to the change in kick-off time, the league said: “Following the UK government’s announcement yesterday that pubs will close at 10pm, midweek Premier League fixtures will now take place at 5.45pm and 8pm.

“These new kick-off times come into effect from Monday 28 September, with Fulham now hosting Aston Villa at 5.45pm and Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool now starting at 8pm.

“In consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Premier League is considering appropriate arrangements for matches that will take place after 4 October.”

It has been reported that clubs will further explore the idea of allowing season ticket holders access to streams of matches, in the same way that supporters of EFL clubs access games.

The Premier League said on Tuesday that English football stood to lose £100m a month without spectators in grounds.

Press Association

