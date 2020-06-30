This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former League of Ireland duo part company with Doncaster Rovers

Kieran Sadlier rejected a new contract, while Shane Blaney has been released by the League One club.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 2:54 PM
57 minutes ago 1,192 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5137173
Kieran Sadlier and Shane Blaney at Doncaster Rovers.
Image: PA Images
Kieran Sadlier and Shane Blaney at Doncaster Rovers.
Kieran Sadlier and Shane Blaney at Doncaster Rovers.
Image: PA Images

DONCASTER ROVERS HAVE announced that Kieran Sadlier and Shane Blaney are among the players who have left the club after their respective contracts expired.

Sadlier, having been the League One’s side top goalscorer for the 2019-20 season, had a contract extension on the table but has rejected the offer.

Blaney, who joined Doncaster from Finn Harps, has been released after a two-and-a-half-year spell on the books at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 21-year-old defender had loan spells at non-league clubs Tamworth and Grantham Town, but had to settle for four EFL Trophy appearances with Doncaster.

Sadlier has scored 15 goals in 59 appearances since moving to Doncaster from Cork City at the end of the 2018 League of Ireland season.

The 25-year-old winger is now assessing his options, with a host of Championship clubs registering their interest in a player who was included in provisional Republic of Ireland senior squads by Mick McCarthy last year.

Irish goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who was recently on loan at Scunthorpe United, remains contracted to Doncaster Rovers for another season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

30.06.20 31 July restart confirmed for amended League of Ireland season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie