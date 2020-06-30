Former League of Ireland duo part company with Doncaster Rovers

DONCASTER ROVERS HAVE announced that Kieran Sadlier and Shane Blaney are among the players who have left the club after their respective contracts expired.

Sadlier, having been the League One’s side top goalscorer for the 2019-20 season, had a contract extension on the table but has rejected the offer.

Blaney, who joined Doncaster from Finn Harps, has been released after a two-and-a-half-year spell on the books at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 21-year-old defender had loan spells at non-league clubs Tamworth and Grantham Town, but had to settle for four EFL Trophy appearances with Doncaster.

Sadlier has scored 15 goals in 59 appearances since moving to Doncaster from Cork City at the end of the 2018 League of Ireland season.

The 25-year-old winger is now assessing his options, with a host of Championship clubs registering their interest in a player who was included in provisional Republic of Ireland senior squads by Mick McCarthy last year.

Irish goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who was recently on loan at Scunthorpe United, remains contracted to Doncaster Rovers for another season.

