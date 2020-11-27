Ulster's Kieran Treadwell hit with three-week ban

Treadwell has been hit with a three-week ban.

ULSTER LOCK KIERAN Treadwell has been handed a three-week ban after he was found to have committed a dangerous tackle in Ulster’s game against Scarlets last Sunday.

Treadwell was subjected to a judiciary process today to consider the citing complaint made against him for last Sunday’s first-half tackle on Scarlets prop, Javan Sebastian.

A Pro14 statement read: “The Judicial Officer, Robert Milligan QC concluded that an act of foul play had occurred and that the player’s actions warranted a red card. The incident was deemed a mid-range offence, which carries a six-week suspension.

“The player’s previous clean disciplinary record, acceptance of his actions, co-operation and remorse shown warranted application of maximum (50 per cent) mitigation, bringing his ban to three weeks. The player will be free to play from midnight on 19 December, 2020. The player was reminded of his right to appeal.”

As a result of the ban, Treadwell will miss Ulster’s games against Edinburgh in the Pro14, as well as their Champions Cup matches against Toulouse and Gloucester.

