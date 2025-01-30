ULSTER HAS ANNOUNCED that long-serving lock Kieran Treadwell is to depart the province and rejoin Harlequins at the end of the season.
The 29-year-old first joined Ulster in 2016 after showing potential with the Ireland U18s and England U20s.
The Irish-qualified second row earn 11 caps for Ireland, and was part of the 2022 tour of New Zealand. He was also a member of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam winning side.
Treadwell has made 170 appearances for Ulster.
“I arrived in Belfast eight years ago as a 20-year-old with a chance to represent Ulster and a dream of playing international rugby,” Treadwell said after the move was announced. “I never knew when I arrived how much playing for Ulster would mean to me and how much I would love living here.
“I leave as a man who has represented the province over 170 times and fulfilled my ambition of playing international rugby.
“I met and married my wife Beth in Belfast and made a home here that we look forward to returning to in the future.
“I’ve made friends for life here and had so many amazing experiences on and off the field. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone within Ulster Rugby and the wider community for the time I have had here.
“I leave with immense pride and fond memories of my experiences.
Ulster's Kieran Treadwell to rejoin Harlequins at end of the season
“Thank you, Kieran.”
