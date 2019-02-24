This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kildare get Division 2 campaign back on track with impressive defeat of Clare

Kevin Feely bagged the only goal of the game for the hosts.

By Robert Cribbin Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 5:06 PM
12 minutes ago 433 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4510944
Kildare star Kevin Feely.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kildare star Kevin Feely.
Kildare star Kevin Feely.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kildare 1-16

Clare 0-13

Robert Cribbin reports from St. Conleths Park

KILDARE GOT THEIR Division 2 campaign back on track with an impressive victory over Clare this afternoon.

Kildare led for the entirety of the game with a powerful final quarter setting them up for the victory.

Kevin Feely netted an opening half penalty and with Neil Flynn and Jimmy Hyland proving lethal in the forward line they powered to an eight point interval lead even though Eoin Cleary kicked three points for Clare.

Despite Hyland kicking the opening score of the second half it was Clare who controlled the opening few minutes of it with Jamie Malone in particular proving a thorn in the Lillywhite side as he kicked five points in helping them get back to within a kick of the ball.

Clare saw a couple of goal chances go by the wayside however and Kildare took full advantage with a series of scores from Hyland, Flynn, Ben McCormack and Adam Tyrrell helping them push clear.

A bad day was made worse in stoppage time for Clare as Cormac Murray saw red for a foul on Kildare captain Eoin Doyle and they must dust themselves down for a relegation fight over the next few weeks.

After Kildare had fallen to Fermanagh and Clare got the better of Cork in Round 3 the teams were deadlocked on points so the outcome was always going to shape the rest of the League and it was the home side who left the happier.

The win moves Kildare up to third in the League and with a game against local rivals and table toppers Meath next weekend they still have a lot to play for.

Scorers for Kildare: Neil Flynn 0-5 (0-3fs, 0-1 mark), Kevin Feely 1-1 Ben McCormack and Jimmy Hyland 0-3 each, Tommy Moolick 0-2, David Hyland 0-1 and Adam Tyrrell 0-1 (0-1f).

Scorers for Clare: Eoin Cleary 0-6 (0-2fs), Jamie Malone 0-5, Keelan Sexton 0-1 (0-1f) and Cathal O’Connor 0-1.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)
4. David Hyland (Athy)

5. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
11. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
12. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs:
18. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield) for Moolick 48 mins
19. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield) for Brophy 50 mins
21. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge) for Cribbin 56 mins
20 Cian O’Donoghue (Clane) for Gibbons 58 mins
17 James Murray (Moorefield) for McCormack 65 mins

Clare

1. Pierce DeLoughrey (Cratloe)

2. Kevin Hartnett (Meelick
3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)
4. Gordon Kelly (St.Josephs Milltown Malbay)

5. Dean Ryan (Na Fianna, Dublin)
6. Aaron Fitzgerald (Eire Og Ennis)
7. Conall O’hAinifein (Ruan)

8. Gary Brennan (Clondegad)
24. Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

10. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)
11. Jamie Malone (Corofin)
12. Dale Masterson (St.Breckans)

20. Eoin Cleary (St.Josephs Milltown Malbay)
14. Keelan Sexton (Kilmurray Ibrickane)
15. David Tubridy (Doonbeg)

Subs:
21. Cormac Murray (St Joseph’s Milltown Millbay) for O’hAinifein h-t
25. Kieran Malone (St.Josephs Milltown Millbay) for Sexton h-t
18. Sean Collins (Cratloe) for Masterson 52 mins
22. Gearoid O’Brien (Kilrush Shamrocks) for Ryan 54 mins
19. Gavin Cooney (Eire Og Ennis) for Tubridy 67 mins

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry).

