Kildare hang on for victory after Wicklow fightback to set up Leinster clash with Longford

Kildare 0-15

Wicklow 1-10

Robert Cribbin reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

A LATE NEIL Flynn free gave Kildare the breathing space they needed as they took a narrow win over a gallant Wicklow side in the Leinster SFC first round in Carlow.

It’s a game where Kildare will wonder how it got so close as they looked in a different league to their opponents in the first half with Kevin Feely in particular dominating but they proved ultra wasteful and only led by five points at the break.

That lead was extended to seven in the second half but a Darren Hayden goal in the 60th minute gave John Evans’s side a lifeline and with a little bit more composure they could have got something more out of the game.

The opening was tight with the teams level at 0-3 apiece after ten minutes but Kildare soon found their mojo with six points in a row as top scorer Adam Tyrrell kicked a couple of scores that were added to by Eoghan O’Flaherty, Paddy Brophy and Ben McCormack.

The team in white also missed a couple of goal chances with David Slattery and Brophy both denied.

Wicklow got a point back before the break but in the second period it looked as if normal service was resumed when Tyrrell, Fergal Conway and David Hyland scored to give Kildare a 0-13 to 0-6 buffer but they were only going through the motions really until Wicklow’s Dean Healy stuck in a goal with ten minutes remaining.

The goal gave Wicklow life and seemed to set Kildare back a bit and even though Patrick O’Connor kicked a point in the 62nd minute, a couple of missed chances proved fatal for them.

Kildare eventually refound something of their groove with a late Neil Flynn point but again Wicklow replied to get within two points.

Although there was four minutes of stoppage time Wicklow couldn’t find the goal they needed as Kildare advanced to a last eight provincial meeting with Longford in a fortnight’s time.

Scorers for Kildare: Adam Tyrrell 0-5 (0-4f) Eoghan O’Flaherty 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Ben McCormack 0-2, Neil Flynn (0-1f), David Hyland, Fergal Conway, Paddy Brophy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow: Darren Hayden 1-0, Mark Kenny, Patrick O’Connor 0-2 each, Conor McGraynor (0-1f), Daniel Keane, Theo Smith, Padraig O’Toole, Mark Jackson (0-1f), Dean Healy 0-1 each.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

20. Mark Hyland (Athy)

4. David Hyland (Athy)

5. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

10. David Slattery (Confey)

11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)

14. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs

19. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane) for Cribbin (48)

18. Neil Flynn (Maynooth) for O’Flaherty (48)

21. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields) for McCormack (56)

17. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip) for Slattery (60)

22. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock) for Tyrrell( 68)

Wicklow

1. Mark Jackson (Baltinglass)

2. Eoin Murtagh (Dunlavin)

3. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew)

4. Jamie Snell (Rathnew)

5. David Devereux (Balinteer St John’s)

6. Shane Mooney (Newtown)

7. Darragh Fitzgerald (Na nGearaltaigh/ Baile Mhuine)

8. Dean Healy (St Patrick’s)

9. Padraig O’Toole (Kiltegan)

10. Darren Hayden (Éire Óg Greystones)

11. Anthony McLoughlin (Blessington)

12. Theo Smith (Rathnew)

13. Mark Kenny (Ballymanus)

22. Conor McGraynor (Avondale)

15. Patrick O’Connor (Blessington)

Subs

20. Cathal McGee (Bray Emmets) for McLoughlin (h-t)

14. Chris O’Brien (Na nGearaltaigh/Baile Mhuire for McGraynor (45)

17. Oisin Manning (St Jude’s) for Mooney (46)

18. Daniel Keane (Éire Óg Greystones) for Hayden (68)

19. Saoirse Kieron (Dunlavin) for O’Toole (70)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

