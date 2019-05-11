This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kildare hang on for victory after Wicklow fightback to set up Leinster clash with Longford

A two-point win for Cian O’Neill’s side in Carlow tonight.

By Robert Cribbin Saturday 11 May 2019, 9:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,692 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4630409
Kildare's Fergal Conway in action against Wicklow's Daniel Keane.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Kildare's Fergal Conway in action against Wicklow's Daniel Keane.
Kildare's Fergal Conway in action against Wicklow's Daniel Keane.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Kildare 0-15
Wicklow 1-10

Robert Cribbin reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

A LATE NEIL Flynn free gave Kildare the breathing space they needed as they took a narrow win over a gallant Wicklow side in the Leinster SFC first round in Carlow.

It’s a game where Kildare will wonder how it got so close as they looked in a different league to their opponents in the first half with Kevin Feely in particular dominating but they proved ultra wasteful and only led by five points at the break.

That lead was extended to seven in the second half but a Darren Hayden goal in the 60th minute gave John Evans’s side a lifeline and with a little bit more composure they could have got something more out of the game.

The opening was tight with the teams level at 0-3 apiece after ten minutes but Kildare soon found their mojo with six points in a row as top scorer Adam Tyrrell kicked a couple of scores that were added to by Eoghan O’Flaherty, Paddy Brophy and Ben McCormack.

The team in white also missed a couple of goal chances with David Slattery and Brophy both denied.

Wicklow got a point back before the break but in the second period it looked as if normal service was resumed when Tyrrell, Fergal Conway and David Hyland scored to give Kildare a 0-13 to 0-6 buffer but they were only going through the motions really until Wicklow’s Dean Healy stuck in a goal with ten minutes remaining.

The goal gave Wicklow life and seemed to set Kildare back a bit and even though Patrick O’Connor kicked a point in the 62nd minute, a couple of missed chances proved fatal for them.

Kildare eventually refound something of their groove with a late Neil Flynn point but again Wicklow replied to get within two points.

Although there was four minutes of stoppage time Wicklow couldn’t find the goal they needed as Kildare advanced to a last eight provincial meeting with Longford in a fortnight’s time.

Scorers for Kildare: Adam Tyrrell 0-5 (0-4f) Eoghan O’Flaherty 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Ben McCormack 0-2, Neil Flynn (0-1f), David Hyland, Fergal Conway, Paddy Brophy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow: Darren Hayden 1-0, Mark Kenny, Patrick O’Connor 0-2 each, Conor McGraynor (0-1f), Daniel Keane, Theo Smith, Padraig O’Toole, Mark Jackson (0-1f), Dean Healy 0-1 each.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
20. Mark Hyland (Athy)
4. David Hyland (Athy)

5. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

10. David Slattery (Confey)
11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)
14. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs

19. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane) for Cribbin (48)
18. Neil Flynn (Maynooth) for O’Flaherty (48)
21. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields) for McCormack (56)
17. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip) for Slattery (60)
22. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock) for Tyrrell( 68)

Wicklow

1. Mark Jackson (Baltinglass)

2. Eoin Murtagh (Dunlavin)
3. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew)
4. Jamie Snell (Rathnew)

5. David Devereux (Balinteer St John’s)
6. Shane Mooney (Newtown)
7. Darragh Fitzgerald (Na nGearaltaigh/ Baile Mhuine)

8. Dean Healy (St Patrick’s)
9. Padraig O’Toole (Kiltegan)

10. Darren Hayden (Éire Óg Greystones)
11. Anthony McLoughlin (Blessington)
12. Theo Smith (Rathnew)

13. Mark Kenny (Ballymanus)
22. Conor McGraynor (Avondale)
15. Patrick O’Connor (Blessington)

Subs

20. Cathal McGee (Bray Emmets) for McLoughlin (h-t)
14. Chris O’Brien (Na nGearaltaigh/Baile Mhuire for McGraynor (45)
17. Oisin Manning (St Jude’s) for Mooney (46)
18. Daniel Keane (Éire Óg Greystones) for Hayden (68)
19. Saoirse Kieron (Dunlavin) for O’Toole (70)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Robert Cribbin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie