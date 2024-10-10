Kildare GAA set to re-open St Conleth's Park this month after major revamp

KILDARE GAA HAVE confirmed that the new redeveloped Cedral St Conleth’s Park has been officially handed over to the county board by the Elliott Group.

The revamped Newbridge stadium is in line to be re-opened later this month with an increased capacity of 15,000 (including seating for 3,000 supporters).

The new stand at St Conleth’s Park has modern dressing-rooms, changing rooms for officials, along with a Club Kildare lounge and hospitality faciltiies.

Advertisement

Kildare GAA are delighted to confirm that the new redeveloped Cedral St. Conleth’s Park has been officially handed over to the County Board by the Elliott Group.



Please see video attached. pic.twitter.com/ajj5ma2hEV — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) October 9, 2024

The venue has also been fitted with floodlights along with improvements to the pitch surface, as Kildare GAA are set to return to inter-county action at the venue in 2025.

Before that the county senior finals are both set to take place at the stadium. The football decider is in line to take place in the last weekend of October, this weekend’s semi-final ties see Celbridge play Sarsfields and Athy take on Naas – both games on in Manguard Park.

The hurling final will see Naas face Maynooth on Sunday 3 November in Newbridge.

“Kildare GAA is a proud football and hurling county and now we have a state-of-the-art stadium here that everybody in the GAA world, and the county and the community, can take pride in. It’s crucial to us that we have a home worthy of Kildare GAA,” Kildare GAA chairperson Mick Gorman said.

“We now have a venue that our teams can call home and feel happy that they can thrive and prepare and perform at home across all codes. But also that ever club player in the county can aspire to play in these facilities.

“We’ll be able to play county finals and Bord na nÓg finals and schools finals here and every child and young person growing up in the county has the opportunity to visit and play in this great venue.”