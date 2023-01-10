Advertisement
©INPHO Kildare will not complete their O'Byrne Cup campaign.
# Opting out
Kildare the latest side to withdraw from O'Byrne Cup clash
The Lilywhites are ‘unable to fulfil the fixture’ against Westmeath.
11 minutes ago

KILDARE HAVE BECOME the latest team to withdraw from an O’Byrne Cup fixture, following in the footsteps of Louth.

The Lilywhites were due to face Westmeath in Kinnegad tomorrow night, but Leinster Council circulated an email informing of the game’s cancellation this morning. “Kildare are unable to fulfil the fixture,” it adds.

Glen Ryan’s side were unable to reach the semi-finals of the competition after defeat to Louth last weekend, and the game was due to be a dead-rubber.

It’s reported that Kildare cannot complete their campaign due to players preparing for exams, upcoming Sigerson Cup commitments and wishing to focus on National League preparations.

Yesterday, Mickey Harte’s Louth opted out of their own Wednesday night game against Wexford in Hollymount amidst similar circumstances.

The Wee county are due to line out in this weekend’s semi-finals, though, with three games fixed for tomorrow as things stand: Laois v Carlow, Offaly v Dublin, and Meath v Longford.

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
