O'Connor names National League Kildare squad with star defender as captain

KILDARE MANAGER JACK O’Connor has named his panel for his side’s 2020 National League campaign.
There are plenty of familiar faces in the selection as the Lilywhites prepare to get their Division 2 campaign underway against Fermanagh on Sunday 26 January at St. Conleth’s Park.
Goalkeeper Mark Donnellan is among the experienced names in the squad, while key forwards Neil Flynn and Adam Tyrrell are also included, along with midfielders Kevin Feely and Tommy Moolick.
Star defender David Hyland has been named as Kildare captain for their league campaign, while Mick O’Grady of Celbridge has been selected as vice-captain.
2018 All-Star nomination Daniel also features having returned to the squad for their O’Byrne Cup campaign after opting out of the squad last season.
Kildare league squad
- Mark Donnellan, Maynooth
- James Robinson, Round Towers
- Mick O’Grady, Celbridge
- Eoin Doyle, Naas
- Peter Kelly, Two Mile House
- Liam Healy, Moorefield
- Eoghan Bateman, Naas
- Mark Barrett, Ballymore Eustace
- Darragh Malone, Allenwood
- David Hyland, Athy
- Kevin Flynn, Celbridge
- Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields
- Johnny Byrne, Allenwood
- Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbridge
- Shea Ryan, Sarsfields
- Tony Archbold, Celbridge
- Kevin Feely, Athy
- Aaron Masterson, Moorefield
- Tommy Moolick, Leixlip
- Liam Power, Raheens
- Paschal Connell, Athy
- Aaron O’Neill, Carbury
- Paul Cribbin, Johnstownbridge
- Fergal Conway, Celbridge
- Paddy Brophy, Celbridge
- Chris Byrne, Clane
- Conor Hartley, Sarsfields
- John Treacy, Straffan
- Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields
- David Slattery, Confey
- Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge
- Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe
- Niall Kelly, Athy
- Adam Tyrrell, Moorefield
- Jimmy Hyland, Ballyteague
- Neil Flynn, Maynooth
- Padraig Fogarty, St. Laurences
