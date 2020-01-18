O'Connor names National League Kildare squad with star defender as captain

KILDARE MANAGER JACK O’Connor has named his panel for his side’s 2020 National League campaign.

There are plenty of familiar faces in the selection as the Lilywhites prepare to get their Division 2 campaign underway against Fermanagh on Sunday 26 January at St. Conleth’s Park.

Goalkeeper Mark Donnellan is among the experienced names in the squad, while key forwards Neil Flynn and Adam Tyrrell are also included, along with midfielders Kevin Feely and Tommy Moolick.

Star defender David Hyland has been named as Kildare captain for their league campaign, while Mick O’Grady of Celbridge has been selected as vice-captain.

2018 All-Star nomination Daniel also features having returned to the squad for their O’Byrne Cup campaign after opting out of the squad last season.

Our Senior Football Captain for 2020 will be David Hyland (Athy), with Mick O'Grady (Celbridge) as Vice Captain.



Congratulations to David & Mick🏳



The team get their Allianz League campaign underway next Sunday 26th when they take on Fermanagh at 2.30pm in St. Conleth's Park. pic.twitter.com/zgnxEboNTE — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) January 17, 2020

Kildare league squad

Mark Donnellan, Maynooth

James Robinson, Round Towers

Mick O’Grady, Celbridge

Eoin Doyle, Naas

Peter Kelly, Two Mile House

Liam Healy, Moorefield

Eoghan Bateman, Naas

Mark Barrett, Ballymore Eustace

Darragh Malone, Allenwood

David Hyland, Athy

Kevin Flynn, Celbridge

Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields

Johnny Byrne, Allenwood

Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbridge

Shea Ryan, Sarsfields

Tony Archbold, Celbridge

Kevin Feely, Athy

Aaron Masterson, Moorefield

Tommy Moolick, Leixlip

Liam Power, Raheens

Paschal Connell, Athy

Aaron O’Neill, Carbury

Paul Cribbin, Johnstownbridge

Fergal Conway, Celbridge

Paddy Brophy, Celbridge

Chris Byrne, Clane

Conor Hartley, Sarsfields

John Treacy, Straffan

Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields

David Slattery, Confey

Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge

Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe

Niall Kelly, Athy

Adam Tyrrell, Moorefield

Jimmy Hyland, Ballyteague

Neil Flynn, Maynooth

Padraig Fogarty, St. Laurences

