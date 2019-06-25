Laois U20s dump reigning All-Ireland champions Kildare out of Leinster

LAOIS HAVE DUMPED the reigning All-Ireland champions Kildare out of the competition to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Eirgrid Leinster U20 football championship.

This was an exceptional result for Laois, considering Kildare’s team featured four members of last year’s All-Ireland winning side.

Billy O’Loughlin’s side produced an impressive second-half performance to clinch 0-17 to 1-11 victory, which sets up a quarter-final clash with Westmeath.

Kildare appeared to be the superior side in the first half, but Laois rallied to trail by one point at half-time before making a blistering start to the second half in St Conleth’s Park.

Forwards Michael Doran and Diarmuid Whelan were both instrumental as Laois raced into a five-point lead after 46 minutes. Whelan finished the tie with a tally of 0-10.

Well done to the U20 Football team and Management on a great win tonight to beat @KildareGAA . Well done all and thanks to their loyal supporters who travelled in great numbers. #laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/kSEKvuV2xu — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) June 25, 2019

A Darragh Kirwan point reduced the gap to four before Luke Griffin slotted home a penalty to leave the Lilywhites trailing by just two points in injury time.

But Laois managed to hold on and progress to the provincial quarter-finals as Kildare bow out.

Laois trailed by three points after the opening four minutes, but Doran and Whelan hit six points between them to keep their side in touch with the hosts.

Kildare tried to pull away as the half progressed, but Laois responded each time with Eoin Dunne also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Their resolute first-half display stood to Laois after the restart as they pressed on for a victory gear that leaves them facing a battle against Westmeath on Tuesday 2 July.

