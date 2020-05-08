TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the Kilkenny All-Ireland winning teams of the 2000s?
Let’s test your knowledge of Brian Cody’s great side.
How many All-Ireland senior titles did Kilkenny win during the decade?
INPHO
6
8
5
7
In what year did Brian Cody win The Sunday Game man-of-the-match award after the All-Ireland final?
INPHO
2002
2006
2008
2003
Which of these players did not captain Kilkenny to All-Ireland glory in the 2000s?
INPHO
James Cha Fitzpatrick
INPHO
Andy Comerford
INPHO
Willie O'Connor
INPHO
Peter Barry
Which Kilkenny player won the Hurler of the Year award in 2003?
INPHO
JJ Delaney
Tommy Walsh
Noel Hickey
Martin Comerford
How many All-Stars did Henry Shefflin win in this decade?
INPHO
8
9
7
10
Who scored two goals for Kilkenny in the 2000 All-Ireland senior hurling final?
INPHO
Charlie Carter
INPHO
Eddie Brennan
INPHO
DJ Carey
INPHO
Henry Shefflin
How many positions did Tommy Walsh win All-Stars in during the 2000s?
INPHO
5
6
4
3
Which county did Kilkenny not beat in an All-Ireland final during this decade?
INPHO
Clare
INPHO
Tipperary
INPHO
Galway
INPHO
Limerick
Kilkenny lost one All-Ireland final in this time, to Cork in 2004. How many points were they defeated by?
INPHO
3
8
6
11
Finally who scored the only goal in Kilkenny's 2006 All-Ireland final success?
INPHO
Eoin Larkin
INPHO
Henry Shefflin
INPHO
Aidan Fogarty
INPHO
Martin Comerford
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Kilkenny hurling?
