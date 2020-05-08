This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the Kilkenny All-Ireland winning teams of the 2000s?

Let’s test your knowledge of Brian Cody’s great side.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 8 May 2020, 1:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,507 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5094159

How many All-Ireland senior titles did Kilkenny win during the decade?
INPHO
6
8

5
7
In what year did Brian Cody win The Sunday Game man-of-the-match award after the All-Ireland final?
INPHO
2002
2006

2008
2003
Which of these players did not captain Kilkenny to All-Ireland glory in the 2000s?
INPHO
James Cha Fitzpatrick
INPHO
Andy Comerford

INPHO
Willie O'Connor
INPHO
Peter Barry
Which Kilkenny player won the Hurler of the Year award in 2003?
INPHO
JJ Delaney
Tommy Walsh

Noel Hickey
Martin Comerford
How many All-Stars did Henry Shefflin win in this decade?
INPHO
8
9

7
10
Who scored two goals for Kilkenny in the 2000 All-Ireland senior hurling final?
INPHO
Charlie Carter
INPHO
Eddie Brennan

INPHO
DJ Carey
INPHO
Henry Shefflin
How many positions did Tommy Walsh win All-Stars in during the 2000s?
INPHO
5
6

4
3
Which county did Kilkenny not beat in an All-Ireland final during this decade?
INPHO
Clare
INPHO
Tipperary

INPHO
Galway
INPHO
Limerick
Kilkenny lost one All-Ireland final in this time, to Cork in 2004. How many points were they defeated by?
INPHO
3
8

6
11
Finally who scored the only goal in Kilkenny's 2006 All-Ireland final success?
INPHO
Eoin Larkin
INPHO
Henry Shefflin

INPHO
Aidan Fogarty
INPHO
Martin Comerford
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Kilkenny hurling?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

