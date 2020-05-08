Quiz: How well do you remember the Kilkenny All-Ireland winning teams of the 2000s?

How many All-Ireland senior titles did Kilkenny win during the decade? INPHO 6 8

5 7

In what year did Brian Cody win The Sunday Game man-of-the-match award after the All-Ireland final? INPHO 2002 2006

2008 2003

Which of these players did not captain Kilkenny to All-Ireland glory in the 2000s? INPHO James Cha Fitzpatrick INPHO Andy Comerford

INPHO Willie O'Connor INPHO Peter Barry

Which Kilkenny player won the Hurler of the Year award in 2003? INPHO JJ Delaney Tommy Walsh

Noel Hickey Martin Comerford

How many All-Stars did Henry Shefflin win in this decade? INPHO 8 9

7 10

Who scored two goals for Kilkenny in the 2000 All-Ireland senior hurling final? INPHO Charlie Carter INPHO Eddie Brennan

INPHO DJ Carey INPHO Henry Shefflin

How many positions did Tommy Walsh win All-Stars in during the 2000s? INPHO 5 6

4 3

Which county did Kilkenny not beat in an All-Ireland final during this decade? INPHO Clare INPHO Tipperary

INPHO Galway INPHO Limerick

Kilkenny lost one All-Ireland final in this time, to Cork in 2004. How many points were they defeated by? INPHO 3 8

6 11