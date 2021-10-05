Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kilkenny stick with tried and tested as Dowling stays on for third season at camogie helm

Dowling will operate with the same selectors, while All-Ireland-winning Cats minor camogie boss Mike Wall will also stay on for 2022.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 11:41 PM
Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling.
Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIAN DOWLING WILL remain in charge of the senior Kilkenny camogie team for next season as the Cats bid to reclaim the O’Duffy Cup.

The O’Loughlin Gaels clubman was ratified at a meeting of the county’s camogie board on Tuesday night, where it was also confirmed that Mike Wall will also remain in charge of the All-Ireland-winning Kilkenny minors.

Dowling’s Kilkenny entered the season just gone as All-Ireland champions under his tutelage and added another league title to their haul in June, seeing off Galway at Croke Park.

However, their defence of the All-Ireland was halted at the semi-final stage by archrivals Cork, the Rebels going on to lose the final to Galway last month.

Tommy Shefflin, Ray Challenor, Philly Larkin and Pat O’Neill will all stay on as Dowling’s selectors.

michael-wall Cats minor manager Mike Wall. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Minor boss Wall will also retain selectors Paula Murphy, Clodagh Holohan, Damien Donohue, Sinead Melaniff, Elaine Houlihan and Mary Murphy for 2022 as his charges seek back-to-back All-Irelands.

