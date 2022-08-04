Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kilkenny announce Derek Lyng as county's new senior hurling manager

Brian Cody had stepped down as Kilkenny boss 12 days ago.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 8:44 PM
33 minutes ago 14,868 Views 4 Comments
DEREK LYNG HAS been ratified as the new Kilkenny senior hurling manager this evening on a three-year term.

derek-lyng Derek Lyng, pictured during last year's U20 hurling championship. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

The appointment comes 12 days after Brian Cody had called time on his legendary reign as Kilkenny hurling boss that yielded 11 All-Ireland senior hurling final wins.

Lyng’s selectors and backroom team will be confirmed later with the news announced in a Kilkenny GAA statement that he was ratified at tonight’s county board meeting.

A regular midfielder as a player during Cody’s time in charge, Lyng won six All-Ireland senior medals before he retired in late 2010 having battled a hip injury. The Emeralds clubman was an All-Star winner in 2002 and 2003, while he was part of nine Leinster senior hurling triumphs with Kilkenny.

derek-lyng-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Derek Lyng celebrates Kilkenny's 2006 All-Ireland final win. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

He served as a selector for Kilkenny alongside Cody between 2014 and 2019, part of the management team for the All-Ireland senior title wins in 2014 and 2015. Earlier this summer Lyng was the manager as Kilkenny claimed glory in the All-Ireland U20 hurling final by a point against Limerick in Semple Stadium.

Lyng’s new role creates a vacancy at U20 level that the Kilkenny county board will now begin the process of filling. They also announced tonight that Niall Bergin has been ratified as the county’s new U17 manager.

brian-cody-celebrates-the-final-whistle-with-derek-lyng-and-michael-dempsey Derek Lyng (left) celebrating Kilkenny's 2015 All-Ireland final win over Galway. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
