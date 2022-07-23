Defending champions Galway knocked out as Kilkenny secure four-point semi-final win

Galway 0 – 12

Kilkenny 1 – 13

Maurice Brosnan reports from Croke Park

GALWAY’S QUEST FOR back-to-back All-Ireland Camogie titles fell short at the semi-final stage as a ravenous Kilkenny secured an impressive four-point win and a spot in the decider against Cork.

In front of a 3382 attendance at HQ, Kilkenny started brightly with two superb points from the lively Julliane Malone. Siobhan McGrath almost responded with a strong solo run through the heart of the Cats defence but tried to force a goal when a point was on and the move broke down.

Some superb last-ditch defending from Grace Walsh denied another driving run from Niamh Kilkenny before Carrie Dolan got Galway off the mark with a free. To his credit, referee Andy Larkin facilitated a physical and full-blooded contest.

While Shauna Healy had grounds for complaints after a crunching challenge before half-time went unpunished, Larkin was at least consistent. Every free was hard fought for and well earned.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dolan soon added her second. A jinking run from Catherine Finnerty, who started in place of Dervla Higgins, had the sides level after 12 minutes.

Galway struggled shooting into the hill, hitting a series of wides before another Dolan placed ball. A fabulous crossfield ball from Niamh Hanniffy found Aoife Donohue under the Cusack Stand who handed Galway the lead for the first time.

Hanniffy was denied by goalkeeper Aofie Norris shortly after as Galway continued to squander opportunities. The effort was well-hit yet at a nice height for the shot-stopper. Minutes later, Hanniffy forced a penalty with a sublime pass to Siobhan McGrath who was hauled down.

Somehow, the defending champions failed to take advantage again as goalkeeper Sarah Healy hit a similar strike from the penalty and it was saved. Their two-point half-time lead could and should have been more. How they would rue that.

A magnificent Michaela Kenneally catch and overzealous Niamh Deely tackle resulted in a free and a yellow card early in the second half.

At the other end, Galway continued to create opportunities and fail to convert. A powerful Hanniffy drive saw the Oranmore-Maree star march into the small square before her effort was saved. They made do with another placed ball.

Failing to take so many chances was always likely to come back to bite the Tribeswomen and so it did when Laura Murphy drilled an effort low into the bottom corner after some outstanding play by Katie Power. When Nolan struck a free in the 40th minute, it pushed Kilkenny two clear.

What could Galway muster in response? Donohue continued to storm up and down the left wing, hitting another point while Dolan nailed a long-range free to ensure it was all on the line heading into the final ten minutes.

Galway took issue with a series of frees awarded against them in the closing exchanges. However, on the day the county’s king Brian Cody announced his retirement, Kilkenny’s remarkable defensive effort and tenacious tackling was a fitting tribute. Player of the match Michelle Teehan led the way.

Scores from Murphy, Malone and a Nolan free had Galway reeling. Sophie Dwyer pushed the Leinster outfit four clear with five minutes reaming and despite four additional minutes, Galway never scored again.

Kilkenny power on to the final, where they will play 2021 beaten finalists Cork.

Scorers for Galway: Carrie Dolan 0-8 (0-6f) Catherine Finnerty 0-1, Aoife Donohue 0-2, Ailish O’Reilly 0-1,

Scorers for Kilkenny: Julianne Malone 0-4, Denise Gaule 0-2 (0-2f), Katie Nolan 0-3 (0-1f), Mary O’Connell 0-2, Laura Murphy 1-1, Sophie Dwyer

Galway

1. Sarah Healy (St Thomas)

2. Shauna Healy (Arrahan) 3. Sarah Dervan C (Mullagh) 4. Heather Cooney (St Thomas)

20. Emma Helebert (Ballinderreen) 6. Roisin Black (Oranmore-Maree) 22. Catherine Finnerty (Mountbellow-Moylough)

8. Rachael Hanniffy (Oranmore-Maree) 9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

10. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge) 11. Niamh Hanniffy (Oranmore-Maree) 12. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)

13. Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields) Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore-Maree) 15. Sabina Rabbitte (Athenry)

Subs:

7. Dervala Higgins (Athenry) for Rabbitte (38)

24. Aine Keane (St Thomas) for O’Reilly (55)

5. Siobhan Gardiner (Ardrahan) for Helebert (58)

23. Sarah Spellman (Sarsfields) for McGrath (60)

Kilkenny

1. Aoife Norris (Piltown)

2. Michelle Teehan (James Stephens) 3. Grace Walsh (Tulloroan) 20. Niamh Deely (James Stephens)

5. Tiffany Fitzgerald (Young Irelands) 6. Claire Phelan (Lisdowney) 7. Laura Murphy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Steffi Fitzgerald (Young Irelands) 9. Katie Power (Piltown)

10. Denise Gaule (Windgap) 11. Katie Nolan (St Martin’s) 12. Julliane Malone (Mullinavat)

13. Mary O’Connell (Clara) 14. Miriam Walsh (Tulloroan) 15. Michaela Kenneally (Windgap)

Subs:

21. Sophie Dwyer for Kenneally (48)

4. Miriam Bambrick for Murphy (58)

17. Aoife Prendergast for Power (60)

18. Ciara Phelan for Fitzgerald (64)