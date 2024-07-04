AS THE HURLING summer reaches the last four stage, there is a dominant Munster theme at play.

Three teams from the province in semi-final action this weekend, Limerick’s five-in-a-row bid the topic that has hung over the championship as it has unfolded.

Into that space come Kilkenny, flying the Leinster flag and fiercely intent on reaching a third All-Ireland final on the bounce.

The current bunch are fresh off claiming their fifth successive title in the province, a feat Paddy Deegan feels warrants greater recognition.

it’s an incredible achievement and it just shows the consistency there and the effort and just the work that’s after going in in the last five years to win the five-in-a-row and I just thought it had to be highlighted.

“Obviously the Munster Championship, yeah, it’s competitive, but I think when you do win a Leinster championship you should be given the respect. I think if it was anyone else they would have been given the respect of winning it.”

Paddy Deegan lifts the Bob O'Keeffe Cup last month. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Not getting acknowledgement for their win over Dublin in Parnell Park in May, was a source of irritation in the Kilkenny camp before the rematch between the counties in Croke Park.

“In general it was spoken about Dublin and how well they were going over the weeks prior to it and how we were going to maybe struggle with their running game in Croke Park on the big pitch. I just felt there wasn’t much spoken about us in a way and maybe that’s just because maybe our performances weren’t of a level that people expected coming into that game.

“It’s just the word going around. You’re reading it and I could be politically correct and say that we don’t read things in the media or anything like tha, but when things are being said that, maybe it’ll go against us, you will look at it.”

The Kilkenny captain is conscious the county’s attempts at landing the bigger hurling prize have come up short of late, referencing the perseverence of the survivors from their last All-Ireland win in 2015, as they gear up for Saturday’s game against Clare.

“We know as a group that is our goal, to win an All-Ireland. It’s been nine years since we won one so it’s very much there and a lot of the lads on the panel at the moment, there’s TJ, Cillian Buckley, Conor Fogarty, Walter and Scruff (Eoin Murphy) are probably the only lads with an All-Ireland medal there at senior level.

“They have a lot to offer. They don’t need to be there. They have won everything. They have achieved it all. They want to be there and they know that there is a strong group of players there, strong young lads coming as well. They know that there is something special there, so it’s something that we’re striving to achieve.”

Deegan has switched in Kilkenny colours between centre-back and midfield, the presence of O’Loughlin Gaels clubmate Paddy Deegan offering comfort behind him.

“I moved to midfield in the second half against Dublin and then Saturday I was midfield again. Anywhere I’m put I’ll play. Having Huwie there behind you is a big advantage.

“In my opinion he is the best full-back in the country. I have said it on numerous occasions but he is just an incredible defender and an unbelievable athlete and a great leader.”

Pushing upfield allows him to add a scoring string to his bow, most strikingly at club level in last December’s Leinster final when he reeled off five points against Na Fianna.

Paddy Deegan in action against Na Fianna last December. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

“I did a couple of years in the forwards with O’Loughlins. I’m gone a bit more confident with the shooting, Richie (Hogan) would have been a big influence on that. Looking at Limerick over the years, their half-backs are shooting from distance and scoring, even with O’Loughlins as well.

“When teams stand off it’s a great asset to have, your half-back line and midfield shooting from distance and scoring.”