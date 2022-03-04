Kilkenny name team to face Dublin

THE KILKENNY team to face Dublin sees two changes from last weekend’s win over Laois.

Huw Lawlor and Padraig Walsh come into the side, while Niall Brassil and John Donnelly make way.

Saturday’s Allianz NHL Round 4 fixture is live on RTÉ, with throw-in set for 5pm.

Kilkenny team to face Dublin:

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Mikey Butler

3. Huw Lawlor

4. Tommy Walsh

5. Mikey Carey

6. Paddy Deegan

7. David Blanchfield

8. Cian Kenny

9. Cillian Buckley

10. Walter Walsh

11. Padraig Walsh

12. Tom Phelan

13. Alan Murphy

14. Billy Ryan

15. Martin Keoghan

Subs:

16. Liam Dunphy

17. Darragh Corcoran

19. James Maher

20. Niall Brassil

21. Matt Kenny

22. John Donnelly

23. James Bergin

24. Tadgh O’Dwyer

25. Emmet Landy

26. John Walsh