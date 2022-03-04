Kilkenny name team to face Dublin

THE KILKENNY team to face Dublin sees two changes from last weekend’s win over Laois.
Huw Lawlor and Padraig Walsh come into the side, while Niall Brassil and John Donnelly make way.
Saturday’s Allianz NHL Round 4 fixture is live on RTÉ, with throw-in set for 5pm.
Kilkenny team to face Dublin:
1. Eoin Murphy
2. Mikey Butler
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Tommy Walsh
5. Mikey Carey
6. Paddy Deegan
7. David Blanchfield
8. Cian Kenny
9. Cillian Buckley
10. Walter Walsh
11. Padraig Walsh
12. Tom Phelan
13. Alan Murphy
14. Billy Ryan
15. Martin Keoghan
Subs:
16. Liam Dunphy
17. Darragh Corcoran
19. James Maher
20. Niall Brassil
21. Matt Kenny
22. John Donnelly
23. James Bergin
24. Tadgh O’Dwyer
25. Emmet Landy
26. John Walsh
