This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cody makes one change as he names Kilkenny side to face Limerick

Cillian Buckley drops out for the Cats.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 8:43 PM
11 minutes ago 608 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4742440
Brian Cody.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Brian Cody.
Brian Cody.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS made a single change to his Kilkenny side as they face champions Limerick in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final at Croke Park on Saturday evening [Throw-in 6pm.]

Of the 15 players named to face Cork in the quarter-finals, all but Cillian Buckley keep their place. He drops to the bench, with Walter Walsh promoted to the starting team. 

Otherwise it’s as you were, meaning Richie Hogan starts once again. 

Limerick named their team last night, with John Kiely keeping faith with the team that beat Tipperary in the Munster final. 

Kilkenny (v Limerick)

1. Eoin Murphy 

2. Paul Murphy
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Joey Holden

5. Conor Fogarty
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Paddy Deegan

8. Conor Browne
9. Richie Leahy

10. John Donnelly
11. TJ Reid
12. Walter Walsh

13. Adrian Mullen
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Richie Hogan

Substitutes 

16. Darren Brennan 
17. Enda Morrissey
18. Jason Cleere
19. Conor Delaney
20. Cillian Buckley
21. James Maher
22. Billy Ryan
23. Bill Sheehan
24. Liam Blanchfield
25. Ger Aylward
26. Alan Murphy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie