Cody makes one change as he names Kilkenny side to face Limerick

BRIAN CODY HAS made a single change to his Kilkenny side as they face champions Limerick in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final at Croke Park on Saturday evening [Throw-in 6pm.]
Of the 15 players named to face Cork in the quarter-finals, all but Cillian Buckley keep their place. He drops to the bench, with Walter Walsh promoted to the starting team.
Otherwise it’s as you were, meaning Richie Hogan starts once again.
Limerick named their team last night, with John Kiely keeping faith with the team that beat Tipperary in the Munster final.
Kilkenny (v Limerick)
1. Eoin Murphy
2. Paul Murphy
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Joey Holden
5. Conor Fogarty
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Paddy Deegan
8. Conor Browne
9. Richie Leahy
10. John Donnelly
11. TJ Reid
12. Walter Walsh
13. Adrian Mullen
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Richie Hogan
Substitutes
16. Darren Brennan
17. Enda Morrissey
18. Jason Cleere
19. Conor Delaney
20. Cillian Buckley
21. James Maher
22. Billy Ryan
23. Bill Sheehan
24. Liam Blanchfield
25. Ger Aylward
26. Alan Murphy
COMMENTS