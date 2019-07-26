Cody makes one change as he names Kilkenny side to face Limerick

BRIAN CODY HAS made a single change to his Kilkenny side as they face champions Limerick in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final at Croke Park on Saturday evening [Throw-in 6pm.]

Of the 15 players named to face Cork in the quarter-finals, all but Cillian Buckley keep their place. He drops to the bench, with Walter Walsh promoted to the starting team.

Otherwise it’s as you were, meaning Richie Hogan starts once again.

Limerick named their team last night, with John Kiely keeping faith with the team that beat Tipperary in the Munster final.

Kilkenny (v Limerick)

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Paul Murphy

3. Huw Lawlor

4. Joey Holden

5. Conor Fogarty

6. Padraig Walsh

7. Paddy Deegan

8. Conor Browne

9. Richie Leahy

10. John Donnelly

11. TJ Reid

12. Walter Walsh

13. Adrian Mullen

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Richie Hogan

Substitutes

16. Darren Brennan

17. Enda Morrissey

18. Jason Cleere

19. Conor Delaney

20. Cillian Buckley

21. James Maher

22. Billy Ryan

23. Bill Sheehan

24. Liam Blanchfield

25. Ger Aylward

26. Alan Murphy