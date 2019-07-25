This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Ireland champions announce side for semi-final showdown with Kilkenny

Limerick manager John Kiely has kept faith with the side that overcame Tipperary in the Munster final.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 9:36 PM
The Limerick team in the parade before their recent Munster final triumph against Tipperary.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOHN KIELY HAS unveiled the Limerick starting line-up and substitutes for their All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

A place in this year’s decider will be at stake when the teams meet at Croke Park on Saturday evening (6pm).

Kiely has opted to stick with the same line-up that started Limerick’s impressive Munster final victory over Tipperary last month.

Declan Hannon will again captain the All-Ireland champions as they aim to reach back-to-back finals for the first time in 45 years.

Kilkenny, who saw off Cork in their quarter-final, are expected to unveil their team tomorrow evening.

Limerick (v Kilkenny)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare — captain)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
21. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
22. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
23. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
24. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
25. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
26. Pat Ryan (Doon) 

