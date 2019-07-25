All-Ireland champions announce side for semi-final showdown with Kilkenny

The Limerick team in the parade before their recent Munster final triumph against Tipperary.

JOHN KIELY HAS unveiled the Limerick starting line-up and substitutes for their All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

A place in this year’s decider will be at stake when the teams meet at Croke Park on Saturday evening (6pm).

Kiely has opted to stick with the same line-up that started Limerick’s impressive Munster final victory over Tipperary last month.

Declan Hannon will again captain the All-Ireland champions as they aim to reach back-to-back finals for the first time in 45 years.

Kilkenny, who saw off Cork in their quarter-final, are expected to unveil their team tomorrow evening.

Limerick (v Kilkenny)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare — captain)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

21. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

22. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

23. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

24. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

25. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

