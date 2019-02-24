Goalkeeper Murphy the Kilkenny hero as hits winning point against Tipperary in Thurles

Kilkenny 0-18

Tipperary 0-17

John Fallon reports from Semple Stadium

GOALKEEPER EOIN MURPHY struck a match-winning free from 75 metres in the third minute of injury-time to snatch a dramatic victory for Kilkenny at Semple Stadium.

Tipperary looked set for victory when Noel McGrath edged them in front in the first minute of added time but the Cats kept their composure for Richie Hogan to equalise and goalkeeper Murphy stepped forward to snatch it at the death.

Kilkenny led by a point at the end of a poor opening half where the tempo of the game never rose.

Tipperary struggled to get scores, and while wing-back Robert Byrne pointed inside 60 seconds, they didn’t score again for 17 minutes.

By then Kilkenny opened up a 0-5 to 0-1 lead thanks to three frees from Alan Murphy and a couple of points from play from Padraig Walsh and Billy Ryan.

Tipperary finally got moving with Seamus Callanan, who got little change from Conor Delaney, and Jason Forde landing frees and then wing-back Seamus Kennedy and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer hit good efforts from play to tie the sides at 0-5 each after 22 minutes.

Kilkenny responded well with Walter Walsh, Murphy and Walsh hitting points before Niall O’Meara and Ger Malone exchanged efforts.

That left a goal between them which Michael Breen should have wiped out but his effort from a Callanan cross flew high and wide.

However, they cut the gap to the minimum when Noel McGrath and Callanan hit points to leave it 0-9 to 0-8 to the Cats at the break.

Kilkenny pushed three clear inside nine minutes of the restart with Murphy adding two more frees and when Callanan pulled back a point, the Cats responded with good efforts from Walsh and Murphy to lead by 0-13 to 0-9 after 44 minutes.

But then Tipperary got moving with Callanan, who missed a few frees, hitting a brilliant point from play on the left wing.

O’Dwyer then struck two excellent efforts before Callanan tied the match with a free going into the final quarter at 0-13 apiece.

Niall O’Meara then picked off his second of the afternoon and O’Dwyer got his fourth to push Tipperary 0-15 to 0-13 in front with ten minutes remaining.

Martin Keoghan got Kilkenny’s first score in 21 minutes when he scored with five minutes left and then Richie Leahy tied the scores after a good Crossfield ball by Richie Hogan.

Jason Forde responded with a free for Tipp to restore their lead but then Murphy went out and landed the first of his points from halfway on the right.

The Tipp fans were sure they had won it when Noel McGrath edged them in front in the first minute of injury-time but then Hogan equalised before Murphy stepped forward to land the winner from 75 metres on the left in the dying moments.

Scorers for Tipperary: Seamus Callanan 0-5 (0-4f), John O’Dwyer 0-4, Noel McGrath, Niall O’Meara, Jason Forde (0-2f) 0-2 each, Seamus Kennedy, Robert Byrne 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Alan Murphy 0-7 (0-7f), Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Eoin Murphy (0-2f) 0-2 each, Ger Malone, Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan, Richie Leahy, Richie Hogan 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

12. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Séamus Callanan (captain) (Drom-Inch)

15. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Subs

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og) for Connors (42)

26. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule) for Kennedy (48)

23. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Patrick Maher (55)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for Breen (67)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

17. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

8. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon)

12. Ger Malone (Mullinavat)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

15. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

Subs

20. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge) for Donnelly (42)

21. Richie Hogan (Danesfort) for Malone (52)

22. James Maher (St Lachtain’s) for Murphy (52)

26. Niall Brassil (James Stephens) for Blanchfield (68)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

