Interesting contingency plan to have in place today
GAA taking no chances today. From today's programme notes: 'If the games goes to extra time An Clár leaves the field immediately on full-time whistle. Cill Channaigh to leave the field once the tunnel has cleared.' #kilkennyclare
13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)
Some pre-match reading to get you warmed up for the clash at Croker.
Maurice Brosnan takes a look at the playing career of Kilkenny manager Brian Cody
Sinéad Farrell reviews the impact of Peter Duggan and Shane O’Donnell since their return to the Clare team this year.
And Fintan O’Toole, who is our main man reporting in Croke Park today, considers the importance of O’Loughlin Gaels trio Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler and Paddy Deegan to the Kilkenny defence.
And then there were four!
It’s the first of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final days as Kilkenny and Clare battle it out for a place in the decider. It’s the three-in-a-row Leinster champions versus the in-form team of the championship.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly and any team news as we edge towards the 5.30pm throw-in.
Advertisement
Exclusive NZ - IRE Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members
TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
COMMENTS