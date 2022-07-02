Membership : Access or Sign Up
Interesting contingency plan to have in place today

Change on the Clare team ahead of throw-in

Paidi Fitzpatrick comes in to start for John Conlon who has been ruled out through injury.

Interesting to note that Richie Hogan has been included in the Kilkenny match-day squad:

And here is the Clare starting XV:

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Shannon Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona), 9. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 12. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney Quin), 15. Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin)

Here are the teams that have been named, starting with Kilkenny

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 9. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

10. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Cian Kenny (James Stephens) 

Some pre-match reading to get you warmed up for the clash at Croker.

Maurice Brosnan takes a look at the playing career of Kilkenny manager Brian Cody

Sinéad Farrell reviews the impact of Peter Duggan and Shane O’Donnell since their return to the Clare team this year.

And Fintan O’Toole, who is our main man reporting in Croke Park today, considers the importance of O’Loughlin Gaels trio Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler and Paddy Deegan to the Kilkenny defence.

And then there were four!

It’s the first of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final days as Kilkenny and Clare battle it out for a place in the decider. It’s the three-in-a-row Leinster champions versus the in-form team of the championship.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly and any team news as we edge towards the 5.30pm throw-in.

