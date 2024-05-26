Controversial penalty helps Kilkenny to narrow win over Wexford

TJ REID’S 1-13 haul, which included a goal from a controversial penalty, secured victory for Kilkenny at Nowlan Park and a return to the Leinster final. All of veteran Reid’s tally came from placed balls and his 52nd minute goal from a penalty was one of the day’s big talking points.

Wexford supporters in the 18,785 crowd argued that if Eoin Cody was fouled, then it was outside the penalty area but referee Liam Gordon pointed to the spot and Reid took advantage.

It was a turning point in a terrific Round 5 encounter as Kilkenny moved five points clear at that stage and relied on that cushion late on as Wexford rallied, cutting the deficit to just one thanks in part to a Cian Byrne goal.

Time just ran out on Keith Rossiter’s side who are still through to a mid-June All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final as the third placed team in the group while Kilkenny will take on Dublin in the Leinster final.

With this tie billed as a de facto Leinster semi-final the terms of engagement were clear, it was win or bust.

Kilkenny were ahead briefly on a couple of occasions in the opening quarter but it was Wexford that were largely on top.

Lee Chin, the Championship’s top scorer, started on the edge of the square initially and was picked up by Huw Lawlor but the Wexford forwards consistently rotated positions to keep the Kilkenny backs on their toes.

Cian Byrne scores his side’s second goal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Byrne, back in the Wexford attack after suspension, was marked by Mikey Butler and escaped his man for two tidy points in the first-half.

Cathal Dunbar wore nine but played in attack again and sniped a brace of points also with clear daylight emerging between the teams when Conor McDonald netted in the 21st minute.

Eoin Cody kicked himself for gifting possession away to Damien Reck who was sweeping for Wexford at the time, allowing the number six to play a long ball back downfield which McDonald grabbed and fired to the net.

Dunbar added a point and suddenly Wexford led 1-8 to 0-6. TJ Reid had an off day by his standards in last weekend’s win over Dublin and started slowly here, giving a hand-pass away and then drilling a poor wide.

But he eventually found his range and finished the half with five points, all from frees.

Paddy Deegan, forming a midfield partnership with Cian Kenny, nailed a couple from long range too with the wind assisting the Cats in the opening half.

Kilkenny hit the last three points of the first-half to cut Wexford’s lead to two at the interval, 1-11 to 0-12.

Carrying that momentum into the second-half, they wiped the deficit out entirely by the 42nd minute and a terrific Deegan score from just inside his own half nudged Kilkenny ahead soon after, 0-16 to 1-12.

Kilkenny were now operating with half-time sub Conor Fogarty at midfield beside Richie Reid, with Kenny pushed to wing-forward and Tom Phelan benched.

They took over completely and the penalty conversion helped them open up a 1-20 to 1-14 lead with 15 minutes to go. Wexford looked down and out but responded brilliantly and the 65th minute Byrne goal hauled them right back into it.

Conor Hearne hit the last point of the game to leave just a point in it but time simply ran out for Wexford.

Kilkenny scorers: TJ Reid 1-13 (0-12f, 1-0pen, 0-1 s/l), Paddy Deegan 0-3, Billy Ryan 0-3, John Donnelly 0-1, Richie Reid 0-1, Martin Keoghan 0-1, Mikey Carey 0-1, Eoin Cody 0-1.

Wexford scorers: Lee Chin 0-7 (0-6f), Cian Byrne 1-3, Conor McDonald 1-2, Rory O’Connor 0-2, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Liam Og McGovern 0-1, Kevin Foley 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1, Conor Hearne 0-1.

KILKENNY

1. Eoin Murphy

4. Tommy Walsh 3. Huw Lawlor 2. Mikey Butler

5. David Blanchfield 9. Richie Reid 7. Mikey Carey

6. Paddy Deegan (Captain) 8. Cian Kenny

10. John Donnelly 11. TJ Reid 12. Tom Phelan

15. Eoin Cody 14. Billy Ryan 13. Martin Keoghan

SUBS

20. Conor Fogarty for Phelan (h/t)

25. Walter Walsh for Keoghan (62)

24. Owen Wall for Ryan (72)

26. Harry Shine for Kenny (73)

WEXFORD

1. Mark Fanning

7. Matthew O’Hanlon 5. Liam Ryan 2. Shane Reck

3. Conor Foley 6. Damien Reck 4. Eoin Ryan

8. Conor Hearne 10. Richie Lawlor

15. Rory O’Connor 12. Liam Og McGovern 9. Cathal Dunbar

24. Cian Byrne 11. Lee Chin (Captain) 14. Conor McDonald

SUBS:

17. Simon Donohoe for O’Hanlon (45-47, blood)

18. Kevin Foley for Lawlor (52)

26. Jack O’Connor for Dunbar (56)

19. Charlie McGuckin for McGovern (60)

Ref: Liam Gordon (Galway).