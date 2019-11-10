Fourth time lucky as Galway kingpins seal first-ever All-Ireland senior final spot

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) 5-12

Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) 2-10

Ivan Smyth reports from Clyda Rovers GAA

TWO GOALS APIECE from Louise Ward and Ailish Morrissey alongside nine points from Olivia Divilly helped Kilkerrin-Clonberne power past Foxrock-Cabinteely to reach the All-Ireland final at the fourth time of asking.

After defeats in their previous three semi-final appearances, Kilkerrin-Clonberne secured a comfortable 11-point victory to reach the decider against Mourneabbey in two weeks time.

Olivia Divilly converted two early frees for Kilkerrin/Clonberne which were sandwiched by an Amy Connolly effort after Niamh Collins helped overturn possession for the Dublin county champions. However, Kilkerrin/Clonberne struck two goals in as many minutes to take firm control of this game.

The Galway champions showed patience in attack before Annette Clarke played Ailish Morrissey through and her effort sailed over Aisling Tarpey and into the roof of the net. Things got even better for the seven-in-a-row county champions as Olivia Divilly passed to Nicola Ward and the midfielder broke through the tackles before finishing low to the net.

Amy Connolly hit a point for the Dublin side before Katie McNally grabbed a goal for Foxrock-Cabinteely. Kilkerrin/Clonberne responded with Ailish Morrissey powering through and slotting the ball to the net.

The Leinster champions hit three of the next four scores before they overturned possession with Louise Ward picking out Annette Clarke who scored her side’s fourth goal. Foxrock-Cabinteely kicked the final two scores of the half through Hannah O’Neill and Amy Ring as Kilkerrin/Clonberne lead by 4-3 to 1-7 at the break.

The sides exchanged scores at the start of the second-half before Louise Ward drove through the Foxrock-Cabinteely defence and scored a goal.

Amy Ring earned Foxrock-Cabinteely a penalty which she converted to reduce her side’s deficit. But Kilkerrin/Clonberne refused to buckle under pressure and it was Olivia Divilly who pointed the way with three points to increase Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s lead.

The All-Star nominee punished any Foxrock-Cabinteely indiscipline and she added two further frees before Hannah O’Neill responded for the Dublin side. Divilly hit two more placed balls before O’Neill struck a point for Foxrock/Cabinteely but it was Kilkerrin/Clonberne who secured their place in the All-Ireland final for the first time.

Scorers for Kilkerrin/Clonberne: O Divilly 0-9 (7f); A Morrissey 2-1; L Ward 2-0; A Clarke 1-0 C Miskell 0-2.

Scorers for Foxrock-Cabinteely: A Ring 1-2 (1-0 pen, 1f); H O’Neill 0-4; A Connolly 0-3 (2f); K McNally 1-0 E McDonagh 0-1.

KILKERRIN/CLONBERNE: L. Murphy; S Gormally; A Costello; S Fahy; C Dunleavy; N Ward; H Noone; L Ward; S Divilly; L Noone; O Divilly; C Miskell; A Morrissey; A Clarke; E Noone.Subs: C Boyle for L Noone (47); K Mee for Costello (59); S Fahy for Fahy (60); C Costello for Miskell (60).

FOXROCK-CABINTEELY: A Tarpey; A Murray; S Quinn; E McDonagh; L Lisciardi; N Collins; C O’Riordan; T O’Sullivan; A Connolly; H O’Neill; A Ring; K McNally; J Egan. Subs: L Ahern for Murray (half time); A Murphy for Egan (35); R McGovern for McNally (44); A Murphy for Nerney (47); N Ryan for Fusciardi (54).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

