'Thank you Kerry': 4-time All-Ireland winner Young announces inter-county retirement

The South Kerry defender also won nine Munster SFC titles throughout his career.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,951 Views 1 Comment
Killian Young has called time on his 14-year career with Kerry.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

KERRY DEFENDER KILLIAN Young has announced his retirement from inter-county football after representing the Kingdom for 14 years.

The four-time All-Ireland winner, who is one of the most experienced players in the modern game, confirmed his decision in a statement published on the Kerry GAA website.

“After 14 years of representing my county at senior level, the time has come for me to move onto the next chapter,” said Young.

To say it was an honour to play with Kerry is an understatement, I’ve loved every single minute of it and if I could roll back the years and do it all again, I would in a heartbeat.”

The Renard player has struggled with injury in recent years, and was sidelined earlier this season with an ankle problem.

In 2013, he also suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle which left Young doubting his inter-county future.

In his parting statement, Young thanked his family and club as well as his fiancée, Catriona, before wishing his Kerry team-mates the best of luck for the future.

“To my Kerry teammates past and present, thank you for the wonderful memories,” he added.

We have created memories together that can never be taken away and can only be understood by us.

“It has been the best time of my life playing with Kerry and I will take all of the cherished memories and friendships away with me. Continued success to the great bunch of players that I am leaving behind, and I am so proud to have shared a dressing room with you.”

His departure comes after Kerry played out a thrilling draw against Dublin in the All-Ireland final before losing out to the five-in-a-row champions in the replay.

Young, who also won nine Munster SFC titles, was part of the South Kerry side that booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the county championship last weekend.

You can read Young's full statement here.

