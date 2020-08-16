Kilmacud defeat Castleknock as 7 of Dublin senior football quarter-finalists now known

Paul Mannion in action for Kilmacud against the Castleknock defence.

KILMACUD CROKES BOOKED their place in the last eight of the Dublin senior football championship today to ensure that seven of the quarter-finalists for the 2020 title race are now confirmed.

Kilmacud saw off Castleknock by 1-11 to 0-12 in their last round-robin match in Group 4. It means they top the group, unbeaten after their three games, but it’s unclear who will join them from that group.

The other match that was scheduled for today between Raheny and St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh was postponed as a player from the Raheny club has tested positive for Covid-19.

The re-fixture has yet to be announced and Castleknock will need Plunkett’s to do them a favour with a win. Raheny know that a win or a draw will secure a quarter-final spot for them.

The only goal of the game arrived early for Kilmacud in Parnell Park and proved crucial with Conor Kinsella netting. Kilmacud were ahead 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval with Paul Mannion, Dan O’Brien and Dara Mullin sharing the points for them while it was Ciaran Kilkenny (0-2) and Tommy McDaniel (0-3) leading the way for Castleknock.

Mannion and O’Brien raised white flags in the second half for Crokes while Seamus O’Carroll did likewise for Castleknock but the 2018 county champions held on for victory.

Kilmacud now join several big-name sides in the quarter-finals after the remaining group games were held yesterday.

Dublin SFC quarter-finalists 2020

Group 1 – Ballymun Kickhams, Skerries Harps.

– Ballymun Kickhams, Skerries Harps. Group 2 – St Jude’s, Na Fianna.

– St Jude’s, Na Fianna. Group 3 – Ballyboden St-Enda’s, St Vincent’s.

– Ballyboden St-Enda’s, St Vincent’s. Group 4 – Kilmacud Crokes plus TBC.

