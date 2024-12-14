Family ties, outside influence, and a first All-Ireland LGFA senior club final

KILMACUD CROKES HAVE won three All-Ireland senior men’s football titles, but this evening, their women’s team will make their first final appearance.

There’s no shortage of family links to those successes in 1995, 2009 and 2023, with players looking to emulate the exploits of their fathers, brothers and uncles as they face three in-a-row champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne at Croke Park.

“I think it’s kind of coming full circle,” says Lauren Magee.

Her father, Johnny, was joint captain when Kilmacud beat Crossmaglen in the 2009 final, while her uncle, Darren, starred as Man of the Match.

“Even hearing the parents talk about it, being like ‘the next generation,’” the Dublin All-Ireland winner tells The 42. “Not just the lads, they’re like ‘the next generation’ and they’re looking at us, the women’s side.”

Lauren has spoken a lot of Johnny’s influence as she represented Dublin through the years, but this is different. The father-daughter duo really are Crokes to the core.

She remembers growing up watching him in the purple and gold, celebrating their successes, and being involved in trophy presentations.

Those memories have all been revisited this week, along with other stories: Johnny missing his own stag party due to football as the others pressed ahead, and togging out two days after his wedding.

The family feel to it all is special.

Magee with her father, Johnny, after the 2005 Leinster final. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“Obviously Dad played for Dublin as well, but Crokes meant so much to him and Darren,” Magee smiles. “He lived and breathed Crokes, and so did my nanny and granddad.

“It just means so much to me…and I suppose the fact that Dad not only played and won the All-Ireland final, but he captained them. I know a lot of the girls are the same, they all have those connections.

“It’s a big driving factor, it always has been for me in terms of my Dad’s influence and my uncle’s influence, but just as a family as a whole, it feels that bit different with this one.”

Kilmacud made their breakthrough in 2022, winning their first Dublin senior club championship title after a string of defeats in a period of Foxrock-Cabinteely dominance.

They are now three in-a-row county and Leinster champions, and this year, broke the All-Ireland semi-final barrier. The Stillorgan side defeated Castleisland Desmonds in another full circle moment: 10 years ago, the Kerry kingpins beat them in the intermediate semi-final and went on to reign supreme.

Magee celebrates Crokes' Dublin final win with Mia Jennings. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Hosting that match at Parc De Burca last month was somewhat unbelievable, Magee says, and ramped up the buzz around the club and locality. She has been right at the heart of it, another layer added as the substitute teacher is instantly recognised as The Kilmacud Player by kids in schools.

A huge banner hanging on a bridge on the Stillorgan Road which reads, ‘We’re going to Croker,’ says it all. Amidst a concrete jungle, the sense of community is clear to see.

Crokes is one of the country’s largest clubs, with 4,800 members and 130 teams cited on its website, while their ladies football section has grown significantly of late. Big playing numbers doesn’t always guarantee success, though.

A core group have climbed the ranks together, and they now have no shortage of Dublin inter-county talent, past and present, including Magee, Aoife Kane, Molly Lamb, Grace Kós, Michelle Davoren and Éabha Rutledge.

Paddy O’Donoghue’s side are boosted by outside influence, too.

Like Foxrock-Cabinteely before them, Kilmacud tend to attract players from around the country studying in UCD or working locally, with Galway duo Ailbhe Davoren and Dearhla Gower, Cork’s Niamh Cotter, and Niamh Carr of Donegal among their recent additions.

Niamh Cotter has starred for Crokes this year. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

“They obviously have inter-county experience, but they bring a different feel to it,” says Magee. “They buy into it.

“If you’re there and you want to play for Crokes and you want to buy in, we’re all for that. It just brings a different kind of aspect, different perspectives on the game as well, which brings a good mix.”

Crokes know they need to get the best out of their impressive blend if they are to dethrone Kilkerrin-Clonberne this evening.

It’s a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which the Galway powerhouse edged on a scoreline of 0-15 to 1-10 after extra-time. Although it ended in defeat, Magee believes Kilmacud can take confidence from that close encounter against an “unbelievable, well-rounded team”.

“We felt that we could have played so much better as well so that’s a big driving force for us this year,” she says.

For her personally, completing the puzzle would be sweet. From All-Irelands to All-Stars, Leinster titles to leagues, Magee has pretty much won it all with Dublin. She has done it all elsewhere too, between club success and a stint in the AFLW.

Johnny lifting the 2008 Leinster title with Lauren by his side. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

All-Ireland club glory is the missing piece, in a way.

And emulating her father would be absolutely magical.

“Dad winning an All-Ireland with Crokes, I just know that whole time was so special for him and my uncle, my whole family,” Magee concludes.

“It’s just a bit more personal. Although Dublin means so much to me and to my family and friends, I think club is just that next level up in terms of that close-knit [community].

“There’s not a lot of opportunities that you get to represent your club at this level. It’s very hard to get there in the first place, I think that’s what makes it extra special.

“Getting there with your best friends, it just feels different.”