Kieran Molloy to headline pro boxing card at Galway's Pearse Stadium in June

UNBEATEN GALWAY WELTERWEIGHT prospect Kieran Molloy will headline a professional boxing event at Pearse Stadium in his native county on Saturday 28 June.

The 42 understands that Molloy [11-0, 6KOs], a former three-time Irish Elite amateur champion, will top the outdoor bill at the home of Galway GAA, with his opponent set to be named upon official confirmation of the event later this week.

Molloy’s first homecoming bout in two years, as well as its undercard, will be broadcast live, globally, on DAZN.

The Galway bill will be promoted by the UK-based GBM Sports, a promotional outfit founded in 2022 by former pro boxer Izzy Asif of Sheffield.

GBM promote both Molloy and Tyrone light-welterweight Tiernan Bradley [10-0-1, 5KOs]. The latter is also likely to feature on the card, possibly in a rematch with Welshman Ben Crocker following their split-decision draw at York Hall, London, earlier this month.

England’s former heavyweight world-title challengers Hughie Fury [30-3, 17KOs] and Dillian Whyte [31-3, 21KOs] have also been in talks to meet on the bill in a crossroads clash. Fury, first cousin of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is of Irish Traveller heritage, while Whyte’s paternal grandfather, Patrick Whyte, hailed from Cork.

Headliner Molloy, 26, has built a significant fanbase in Galway and beyond. He last boxed in his native county in April of 2023, beating Fernando Mosquera over eight rounds at the Leisureland Complex in Salthill.

Molloy will return to the same town but on a grander scale in just under two months’ time, when he’ll seek to climb further up the 147-pound ladder.

Molloy, who became the first man to stop the durable Italian Riccardo Crepaldi at York Hall earlier this month, enjoyed a fine amateur career before dipping his toes into the pro game in 2022.

As well as winning several international medals for Ireland through the age grades, the Oughterard man won three senior national titles.

Most memorable among them was his 2019 Elite final victory over Limerick’s Paddy Donovan, who turned professional with Andy Lee two years before Molloy and is now among the leading welterweight prospects in the world.