Marine Nationale completes Champion Chase double with Punchestown win

MARINE NATIONALE BACKED up his Cheltenham win with an impressive victory in the William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Fresh from a wide-margin success in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at last month’s Festival, Barry Connell’s stable star was the 2-1 second-favourite to come out on top in a fascinating clash with the brilliant Ryanair Chase winner Fact To File (11-10).

While the latter looked to be struggling to keep up with the strong pace being set by Solness from an early stage back over an extended two miles, Marine Nationale travelled strongly throughout under Sean Flanagan, although the race did look in the balance until El Fabiolo suffered his third fall in his last four starts two fences from home.

Marine Nationale was in full command from that point and quickened up smartly from the final obstacle to pull seven lengths clear of Captain Guinness, with Solness third and Fact To File a bitterly disappointing last of four finishers.

Marine Nationale ridden by Sean Flanagan on their way to winning. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Barry Connell reacts after his horse Marine Nationale wins. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Champ Kiely upset his better fancied stablemate Ballyburn to claim top honours in a dramatic renewal of the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown.

Willie Mullins saddled five of the eight runners that went to post for the Grade One contest, but first his Cheltenham Festival hero Lecky Watson fell at the fifth obstacle and brought down stablemate Impaire Et Passe before a third Closutton runner, Ile Atlantique, came to grief a few fences later.

Danny Mullins wins The Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Steeplechase on Champ Kiely. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Ballyburn, an 11-8 favourite to bounce back from Cheltenham disappointment, moved to the front on the second circuit – but 22-1 shot Champ Kiely and Danny Mullins sat in his slipstream before the home turn and had more to give in the straight, with six and a half lengths separating the pair at the line.

Mullins said: “Champ Kiely didn’t enjoy Fairyhouse (finished third nine days ago) but today he was a different horse, and Danny rode him with huge confidence to follow Paul.

“He did everything right for Danny today. With all the hard luck we had in the race between fallers and a horse being brought down, it was great to see Danny getting into the picture at the third-last and I said this fella has a chance if Ballyburn doesn’t stay in front.”

Danny Mullins celebrates winning The Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Steeplechase. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Of Ballyburn, he added: “He probably just didn’t jump well enough on the day and I would say there’ll be a lot of thought put into going back hurdling next season.

“We know he jumps hurdles fantastically and there might be a gap in the staying hurdling division for him.”