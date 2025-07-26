Calandagan rules supreme for France in King George

FRENCH RAIDER CALANDAGAN powered to a brilliant victory in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Francis-Henri Graffard’s gelding was bidding to keep the trophy in the Chantilly yard after Goliath prevailed 12 months ago, with his key rival seemingly Aidan O’Brien’s Coronation Cup winner Jan Brueghel, who had edged the Aga Khan Studs-owned four-year-old at Epsom.

Calandagan was the well-backed 11-10 favourite to turn the tables and after an incredibly patient ride from Mickael Barzalona he swept through to pick off all of his rivals and pass the gallant Kalpana ahead of the line for a one-length triumph.

It is the fifth time the race has been won by a horse carrying the green and red silks, with Shergar the most famous of the those winners after prevailing for the fourth Aga Khan, who died in February this year at the age of 88.

“I am so pleased for the horse, it was a competitive race,” said Graffard.

“The tactics during the race were not what I was expecting, when I saw Continuous going very steadily it was all different.

“When the filly (Kalpana) kicked on for home my horse was still travelling well, I was hoping he was going to catch her at the end. He lengthened so strongly, he’s a very good horse.

“I wanted to see my horse getting into his rhythm and lengthening his stride, when I really saw him coming I started to shout.

“He won nicely again today, he’s a good horse, that’s two in row now in Group Ones.

“Mickael knows him very well and he has a lot confidence in the horse. You saw the ride he gave him, he had a lot of confidence and he won – we are so happy.”