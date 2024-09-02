Kleyn and Ahern close to Munster returns but Gleeson and Kilcoyne injured

MUNSTER LOCK JEAN Kleyn is close to making his long-awaited return from injury, while his fellow second row Thomas Ahern is also nearing a comeback with the province.

Kleyn played just once for Munster last season, an appearance against Leinster in November 2023, before being sidelined by eye and knee injuries.

But Munster say the Springboks lock is now in the final stage of his rehabilitation and will make a return to training “in the coming weeks.”

Ahern is in the same boat as he continues his recovery from the ankle injury that ended his 2023/24 season and ruled him out of possible involvement on Ireland’s tour of South Africa.

The 24-year-old Waterford man had been enjoying an excellent season for the province until his ankle injury, impressing in the second row and at blindside flanker.

In a further boost for Munster, scrum-half Paddy Patterson is close to his return to training following the knee injury that limited him to just five appearances last season.

However, Graham Rowntree’s men have a few new injuries to contend with as they prepare for this Friday’s pre-season friendly against Gloucester in Cork.

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne has suffered a “short-term” ankle issue, while young back row Brian Gleeson faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines after undergoing “a minor procedure on his shoulder” last month.

Scrum-half Ethan Coughlan suffered a thigh injury in last Saturday’s 24-21 friendly defeat to Bath, with academy back row Ruadhán Quinn also injured in that game. Quinn’s thigh contusion will be further assessed this week.

Second row Cian Hurley is facing several months out of action after undergoing knee surgery, extending his run of bad luck on the injury front.

Roman Salanoa [knee], Edwin Edogbo [Achilles], and Rory Scannell [ankle] also remain on the longer-term injury list.