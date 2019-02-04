This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground

The league leaders were held by Leicester City on Wednesday amid a nervous atmosphere at Anfield, but the German is not unduly worried.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Feb 2019, 12:04 PM
Jurgen Klopp applauds the Anfield crowd
JURGEN KLOPP DISMISSED the idea of nervousness among the fans hampering Liverpool in the title race, claiming his players must lift the supporters.

Liverpool have not won the top flight since 1990, yet they lead the Premier League by two points ahead of their game in hand away to West Ham on Monday.

The Reds could have been in an even more commanding position, having had the opportunity to stretch their advantage to seven points last week with victory over Leicester City after Manchester City lost at Newcastle United.

But Klopp’s men slipped up, drawing 1-1 at Anfield amid a tense atmosphere.

Liverpool v Leicester City - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool missed their chance to go seven points clear after a 1-1 draw with Leicester on Wednesday. Source: Peter Byrne

The manager understands the significance of the run-in to the fans, though, and believes it is up to Liverpool to ensure there is a positive mood within the crowd.

“There were a few discussions about the atmosphere in the last game but, since I am here, when we are 1-0 up, the people are not relaxed,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“They think we can still concede, of course.

The atmosphere is completely fine, and it is our job to perform on the pitch and create atmosphere. Our crowd is always ready to step in and do their job – no doubt about that.

“Everything is fine, but people understandably become a bit nervous in situations like that. That is normal. My experience at [Borussia] Dortmund was no different there. It’s not like they celebrate when you are 1-0 down. They pushed us on Wednesday.

Everything is like it should be but, of course, we haven’t won a title for 29 years, so it is normal that the people are not used to it. They really care about it and I like that fact.”

While Klopp may the Liverpool supporters picturing a title triumph, he insists winning the Premier League would not fulfil a dream of his own.

“I don’t dream too much,” he said. “My dream is to stay healthy until I am 96, 97, having no disease, can remember everything. I dream of that, together with my missus, having grandchildren – that is my dream. I don’t dream in the job. I am working, to be honest.

“Our job is to fulfil [others'] dreams, not our own ones. Maybe the boys have one. I am not a big dreamer. I am still a happy person.”

