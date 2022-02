Which team knocked holders Leicester City out of the FA Cup? Alamy Middlesbrough Stoke City

Nottingham Forest Bournemouth

Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner on the LPGA Tour, but from what county does she hail? Alamy Louth Monaghan

Longford Cavan

How many cards in total (red, yellow and black) were shown by referee Colum Cunning during the Allianz Hurling League fixture between Dublin and Waterford? INPHO 12 14

16 18

The selection of Francois Cros for tomorrow's game against Ireland is one of two changes to the France team that defeated Italy. Can you name the other player who has been drafted into Fabien Galthié's starting XV? INPHO Yoram Moefana Gabin Villière

Grégory Alldritt Anthony Jelonch

Do you know which Ireland international was shown a red card during a Women's Super League clash with Manchester United? INPHO Louise Quinn Katie McCabe

Megan Connolly Jamie Finn

Who became the first Irish athlete to compete at three Winter Olympics? INPHO Elsa Desmond Jack Gower

Seamus O'Connor Thomas Maloney Westgård

Two late scores from David Clifford against DCU sealed UL's place in the Sigerson Cup final. In what year did they last reach the decider? INPHO 1993 1995

1997 1999

Dave Kearney makes his first start of the season tonight for Leinster, but which team will provide the opposition? INPHO Dragons Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh Ospreys

A fractured wrist will rule which Irish star out for the remainder of the AFLW season? Twitter Aisling McCarthy Áine Tighe

Ailish Considine Aishling Sheridan