Darragh McElhinney won a silver medal for Ireland in the men's U23 race at the European Cross Country Championships. From which county does he hail? INPHO Cork Kerry

Galway Mayo

Which of the following players chipped in with two tries in Leinster's resounding win over Bath in the Heineken Champions Cup? INPHO James Lowe Ross Byrne

Jamison Gibson-Park Hugo Keenan

Can you name the UK city that hosted Katie Taylor's unanimous-decision victory over Firuza Sharipova? Alamy Manchester Birmingham

London Liverpool

Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football on Wednesday. How many Premier League titles did he win at Manchester City? PA 3 4

5 6

Who has been named Cork senior hurling captain for 2022? INPHO Patrick Horgan Mark Coleman

Sean O'Donoghue Darragh Fitzgibbon

Amanda Nunes lost her bantamweight title in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, but can you name the fighter who dethroned her? Alamy Julianna Pena Jessica Andrade

Rose Namajunas Irene Aldana

Munster head coach Johann van Graan will depart at the end of the season to take charge of which Premiership club? Alamy Sale Sharks Saracens

Bath London Irish

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic last lap to clinch the Formula One World Championship – but do you know who finished third to join the pair on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix podium? Alamy Valtteri Bottas Checo Perez

Pierre Gasly Carlos Sainz

Against which team will defending champions Dublin open their Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign? INPHO Waterford Meath

Mayo Donegal