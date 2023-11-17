Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
SQOTW

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
636
0
30 minutes ago

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette Labs.

Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

Pádraig Walsh has announced his retirement from the Kilkenny hurlers. How many All-Ireland titles did he win?
1
2

3
4
Name the sole Galway representative in the 2023 Hurling All-Star Team.
Daithí Burke
Pádraic Mannion

David Burke
Conor Whelan
Which former Chelsea goalkeeper joined the Belfast Giants during the week?
Dmitri Kharine
Petr Cech

Thibaut Courtois
Carlo Cudicini
Name the Peamount player not nominated for Player of the Year this week?
Chloe Moloney
Erin McLaughlin

Karen Duggan
Sadhbh Doyle
Ireland suffered a 52-point defeat to which country in their opening women's basketball Euro 2025 qualifier?
Latvia
France

Germany
Israel
Who scored the all-important equaliser as St Patrick's Athletic came from behind to beat Bohemians in Sunday's FAI Cup final?
Joe Redmond
Tommy Lonergan

Mark Doyle
Chris Forrester
How many tries did Leinster score in their comfortable URC win against Dragons last weekend?
4
5

6
7
Who scored the final goal in Chelsea's thrilling 4-4 draw with Man City?
Cole Palmer
Erling Haaland

Nicolas Jackson
Rodri
Niamh Kelly has been named in the AFLW All-Australian Squad. Where does she hail from?
Dublin
Cork

Galway
Mayo
Who has Anthony Joshua been confirmed to fight on the December card in Saudi Arabia?
Deontay Wilder
Robert Helenius

Otto Wallin
Joseph Parker
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week. Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport? Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack
You scored out of !

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
