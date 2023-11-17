Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette Labs.

Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

Pádraig Walsh has announced his retirement from the Kilkenny hurlers. How many All-Ireland titles did he win? 1 2

3 4 Name the sole Galway representative in the 2023 Hurling All-Star Team. Daithí Burke Pádraic Mannion

David Burke Conor Whelan Which former Chelsea goalkeeper joined the Belfast Giants during the week? Dmitri Kharine Petr Cech

Thibaut Courtois Carlo Cudicini Name the Peamount player not nominated for Player of the Year this week? Chloe Moloney Erin McLaughlin

Karen Duggan Sadhbh Doyle Ireland suffered a 52-point defeat to which country in their opening women's basketball Euro 2025 qualifier? Latvia France

Germany Israel Who scored the all-important equaliser as St Patrick's Athletic came from behind to beat Bohemians in Sunday's FAI Cup final? Joe Redmond Tommy Lonergan

Mark Doyle Chris Forrester How many tries did Leinster score in their comfortable URC win against Dragons last weekend? 4 5

6 7 Who scored the final goal in Chelsea's thrilling 4-4 draw with Man City? Cole Palmer Erling Haaland

Nicolas Jackson Rodri Niamh Kelly has been named in the AFLW All-Australian Squad. Where does she hail from? Dublin Cork

Galway Mayo Who has Anthony Joshua been confirmed to fight on the December card in Saudi Arabia? Deontay Wilder Robert Helenius

Otto Wallin Joseph Parker Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week. Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Wooden spoon Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport? Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack Share your result: Share