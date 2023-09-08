Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette Labs.
Kilkenny's Richie Hogan and which other Hurler of the Year recipient announced their inter-county retirement?
Séamus Callanan
Gearóid Hegarty
Cian Lynch
Tony Kelly
Sarah Lavin broke the national record for the 100m this week. What other Irish record does she hold?
200m
400m hurdles
100m hurdles
400m
Which member of the Republic of Ireland women's team has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or Féminin?
Denise O'Sullivan
Louise Quinn
Megan Connolly
Katie McCabe
In which French city will Ireland play their opening Rugby World Cup game against Romania?
Paris
Toulouse
Bordeaux
Lyon
Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and which other player has been ruled out of that game?
Dave Kilcoyne
Caelan Doris
Bundee Aki
Garry Ringrose
How many goals did Evan Ferguson score for Brighton last Saturday before he was ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands?
2
3
4
1
Jack O'Connor was handed a two-year extension this week as the Kerry football manager. In which season did his third stint in charge begin?
2019
2021
2020
2022
Shelbourne's Champions League women's qualification finished in disappointment this week after losing to Glasgow City. What was the final score?
2-1
2-0
3-0
4-0
Aurelien Tchouameni and which other player scored the winning goals for France against Ireland in their Euro 2024 qualifier?
Marcus Thuram
Antoine Griezmann
Olivier Giroud
Kylian Mbappe
And finally, will Ireland defeat Romania to get their Rugby World Cup off to the best start?
Yes
Tá
Obviously
Roll away
