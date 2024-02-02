Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Jack Crowley, Joe McCarthy and which other player will make their first Six Nations start for Ireland tonight?
Evan O'Connell
Calvin Nash
Brian Gleeson
Alan Spicer
Simon Zebo was told by Andy Farrell to 'stay ready' for an Ireland recall. How many senior caps has he got to date?
15
25
35
45
The San Francisco 49ers overturned a 17-point half-time deficit to book a Super Bowl clash against who?
New York Jets
Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
Who did Ciarán Daly make his league debut for last weekend?
Roscommon
Tyrone
Monaghan
Derry
Tyrone's Conor Bradley has impressed at Liverpool in recent weeks. Where did he spend last season on loan?
Lincoln City
Colchester United
Birmingham City
Bolton Wanderers
"Jesus, I don’t know. I thought ye were the experts!' Who said the above this week?
Diarmaid Byrnes
John Kiely
Cian Lynch
Aaron Gillane
Cork boss Pat Ryan named a 37-man squad ahead of the start of this year’s hurling league campaign. Who will be captain?
Alan Connolly
Mark Coleman
Robbie O’Flynn
Seán O’Donoghue
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari from Mercedes in 2025 having so far won how many world titles?
7
8
10
12
Ireland underage international Naj Razi left Shamrock Rovers for which Serie B club this week?
Perugia
Venezia
Como
Parma
Why was Rory McIlroy given a two-stroke penalty during his opening round the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
His t-shirt wasn't tucked into his trousers.
He switched balls without informing referee.
An improper drop.
Foul and abusive language towards a spectator wearing a LIV Golf hat.
