Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which team has just announced the signing of the WSL record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema? Arsenal Man City

Chelsea Man United

Which of these GAA coaches did not step down during the week? Andy Moran Davy Fitzgerald

Henry Shefflin Dessie Farrell

Three of these four players will start for Ireland against the Springboks. Can you name the odd one out? Jamie Osborne Craig Casey

Robbie Henshaw Garry Ringrose

Mark Cavendish claimed a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win on Wednesday. Whose record did he break? Eddy Merckx Lance Armstrong

Bernard Hinault Andre Leducq

Can you name the Turkish player whose last-gasp wonder save ensured their passage into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals? Merih Demiral Baris Alper Yilmaz

Mert Gunok Hakan Calhanoglu

Marketa Vondrousova joined Steffi Graf in creating an unwanted piece of Wimbledon history this week. Can you explain this link between the pair? They are the only players to double fault an entire game while serving at the event. They are the only players who have lost matches at the event that have exceeded six hours.

They are the only defending champions to exit the women’s singles in the first round. They are the only players to be disqualified before completing the first set.

Which of these sides were Leinster not paired with in next season’s Champions Cup pool stages? Northampton Saints Bristol Bears

La Rochelle Clermont Auvergne

Former Ireland assistant Keith Andrews has a new job as set-piece coach for which Premier League club? Crystal Palace Brentford

Bournemouth Ipswich Town

Who defeated Tom McKibbin in a playoff at the Italian Open last weekend? Sean Crocker Antoine Rozner

Marcel Siem Jannik de Bruyn