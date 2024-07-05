Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which team has just announced the signing of the WSL record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema?
Arsenal
Man City
Chelsea
Man United
Which of these GAA coaches did not step down during the week?
Andy Moran
Davy Fitzgerald
Henry Shefflin
Dessie Farrell
Three of these four players will start for Ireland against the Springboks. Can you name the odd one out?
Jamie Osborne
Craig Casey
Robbie Henshaw
Garry Ringrose
Mark Cavendish claimed a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win on Wednesday. Whose record did he break?
Eddy Merckx
Lance Armstrong
Bernard Hinault
Andre Leducq
Can you name the Turkish player whose last-gasp wonder save ensured their passage into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals?
Merih Demiral
Baris Alper Yilmaz
Mert Gunok
Hakan Calhanoglu
Marketa Vondrousova joined Steffi Graf in creating an unwanted piece of Wimbledon history this week. Can you explain this link between the pair?
They are the only players to double fault an entire game while serving at the event.
They are the only players who have lost matches at the event that have exceeded six hours.
They are the only defending champions to exit the women’s singles in the first round.
They are the only players to be disqualified before completing the first set.
Which of these sides were Leinster not paired with in next season’s Champions Cup pool stages?
Northampton Saints
Bristol Bears
La Rochelle
Clermont Auvergne
Former Ireland assistant Keith Andrews has a new job as set-piece coach for which Premier League club?
Crystal Palace
Brentford
Bournemouth
Ipswich Town
Who defeated Tom McKibbin in a playoff at the Italian Open last weekend?
Sean Crocker
Antoine Rozner
Marcel Siem
Jannik de Bruyn
Jude Bellingham scored a last-gasp overhead kick to get England out of jail against Slovakia, but who provided the assist with a headed flick on for the stunning equaliser?
Ivan Toney
Harry Kane
John Stones
Marc Guehi
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
