Former PSV youth midfielder signs for Dundalk

FORMER PSV YOUTH midfielder Koen Oostenbrink has signed for Dundalk, pending international clearance.

The 23-year-old Oostenbrink, who has been capped at U17 level for the Netherlands, came through the ranks at PSV and recently played with FC Eindhoven.

“Koen has an excellent pedigree,” Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell said following the announcement. ”He came up through the PSV academy and helped FC Eindhoven to the play-offs in the Dutch second tier last year.

“He is a cultured midfielder who can play off both feet and he is good physically. He wants to kick on and progress his career and we’re really excited to have him here.”

Koen joined PSV’s academy in 2009 and made his professional debut for the club’s reserve team, Jong PSV, in October 2019.

He moved to FC Eindhoven in 2021 and made 36 appearances for the Dutch Eerste Divisie club, scoring two goals.

“It was an easy decision to come to Ireland,” said Oostenbrink. “I found out about Dundalk’s interest last week and when I spoke to the coach (Stephen O’Donnell) and Brian (Gartland), it was all positive.

“Stephen is a football coach and I like how he said he wants us to play. I think he can improve me because he was a number six himself.

“I know Dundalk from when they played in the Europa League against AZ Alkmaar a few years ago and I am happy that they want to give me the chance to develop myself and become a better player.”

Oostenbrink will take part in his first training session with Dundalk on Thursday as the squad prepares for the opening league game of the season against Shamrock Rovers on 16 February.

“I am looking forward to meeting the lads and joining the team,” he said. “It’s good that I am here for the beginning of pre-season because it gives me time to get to know everyone and get stuff done off the pitch. I can’t wait to get started.”

