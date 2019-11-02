SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN Siya Kolisi has outlined the importance of the Spingboks’ Rugby World Cup success to a country that has often been plagued by division.

Kolisi delivered a memorable post-game interview after South Africa won a third World Cup title thanks to a 32-12 defeat of England.

“I was grateful for everything the team has been through. We faced a lot of challenges, but you know, the people of South Africa have got behind us and we are so grateful to the people of South Africa,” Kolisi said.

“We have so many problems in our country, but to have a team like this… You know, we come from different backgrounds, different races, and we came together with one goal, and we wanted to achieve it. I really hope that we have done that for South Africa, to show that we can pull together if we want and achieve something.”

Kolisi continued by thanking the support the squad have received from all areas of society in South Africa.

“Since I have been alive, I have never seen South Africa like this. Obviously in 1995, what the World Cup did for us, and now with all the challenges we have, the coach just came and told us we are not playing for ourselves anymore, we are playing for our people back home.

“That’s what we wanted to do today. We really appreciate all the support. People in the taverns, people in the shebeens, people in farms, [for] homeless people there were screens there, and people in rural areas, thank you so much. We appreciate all the support, we love you South Africa, and we can achieve anything if we work together as one.”