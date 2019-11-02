This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We come from different backgrounds, different races, and we came together with one goal'

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi delivered a memorable speech after the Springboks beat England in the Rugby World Cup final.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,546 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4876581
Kolisi embraces Handre Pollard after the game.
Image: Eugene Hoshiko
Kolisi embraces Handre Pollard after the game.
Kolisi embraces Handre Pollard after the game.
Image: Eugene Hoshiko

SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN Siya Kolisi has outlined the importance of the Spingboks’ Rugby World Cup success to a country that has often been plagued by division.

Kolisi delivered a memorable post-game interview after South Africa won a third World Cup title thanks to a 32-12 defeat of England.

“I was grateful for everything the team has been through. We faced a lot of challenges, but you know, the people of South Africa have got behind us and we are so grateful to the people of South Africa,” Kolisi said.

“We have so many problems in our country, but to have a team like this… You know, we come from different backgrounds, different races, and we came together with one goal, and we wanted to achieve it. I really hope that we have done that for South Africa, to show that we can pull together if we want and achieve something.” 

Kolisi continued by thanking the support the squad have received from all areas of society in South Africa. 

“Since I have been alive, I have never seen South Africa like this. Obviously in 1995, what the World Cup did for us, and now with all the challenges we have, the coach just came and told us we are not playing for ourselves anymore, we are playing for our people back home.

“That’s what we wanted to do today. We really appreciate all the support. People in the taverns, people in the shebeens, people in farms, [for] homeless people there were screens there, and people in rural areas, thank you so much. We appreciate all the support, we love you South Africa, and we can achieve anything if we work together as one.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie