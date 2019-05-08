This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

12-year ban for Russian athlete who assumed friend's identity to get around doping suspension

The tale began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, then part of Ukraine, and home to Savina, then a promising track athlete.

By AFP Wednesday 8 May 2019, 1:50 PM
21 minutes ago 236 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4624563
Kseniya Savina borrowed the name and nationality of childhood friend Galina Syshko, a one-time 800-metre runner who also happened to look like her.
Kseniya Savina borrowed the name and nationality of childhood friend Galina Syshko, a one-time 800-metre runner who also happened to look like her.
Kseniya Savina borrowed the name and nationality of childhood friend Galina Syshko, a one-time 800-metre runner who also happened to look like her.

A RUSSIAN ATHLETE who infamously used the identity of a friend to circumnavigate her country’s state-sponsored doping suspension was on Wednesday handed a 12-year ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced.

Kseniya Savina, 29, underwent an out-of-competition control in Ifrane, Morocco, on 15 May 2018 with banned blood booster EPO detected in her sample.

She blamed the positive test on her housekeeper mixing up her back pain medication with pills her husband and coach Aleksei Savin was taking for chronic renal failure. She claimed it had happened “whilst laying the table for lunch”.

An investigation by the AIU with the help of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA discovered that Savin had never been prescribed this medication.

Records supplied by Savina from a clinic in her home town of Simferopol were proved to be forged.

Her husband was given a four-year ban for his part in the deception.

Savina, who has retired from competition, is also under investigation for an extraordinary case of false identity.

The tale began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, then part of Ukraine, and home to Savina, then a promising track athlete.

Savina took on Russian nationality following Crimea’s annexation and began to compete for her adopted country.

When Russia was banned from international competition following revelations of massive state-backed doping, Savina’s career appeared to be finished, until she took matters into her own hands.

Under an assumed identity and another nationality Savina competed abroad frequently over the ensuing three years.

She borrowed the name and nationality of childhood friend Galina Syshko, a one-time 800-metre runner who also happened to look like her, though two years younger.

Russian and Ukrainian athletics federation officials are investigating her case.

© — AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie