Kuwait FA deny Ireland's racism claims

THE KUWAIT FA “categorically rejects” claims from the Football Association of Ireland that one of the latter’s players was racially abused during an U21 friendly encounter between the two nations on Monday.

Jim Crawford’s side were leading 3-0 when the incident occurred, prompting the match to be abandoned.

The FAI’s Twitter account alleged that “a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes”.

Their opponents subsequently responded with a denial of these claims.

Kuwait Football Association condemns the announcement made by the Irish Football Association through its official Twitter account, regarding the alleged racism directed towards one of their players during the friendly match between Kuwait Olympic Team and the Irish team, held on… pic.twitter.com/sU8q6JMvD0 — KuwaitFA (@KuwaitFA) June 19, 2023

Their message read: “Kuwait Football Association condemns the announcement made by the Irish Football Association through its official Twitter account, regarding the alleged racism directed towards one of their players during the friendly match between Kuwait Olympic Team and the Irish team, held on Monday in Slovenia.

“Kuwait Football Association confirms that the circulated news is false, and it categorically rejects such accusations, especially considering the match did not reach completion due to excessive roughness and tension between the players. The match was stopped by the referee in the 70th minute in order to protect the players from potential injuries.

“Kuwait FA emphasises its full commitment to sportsmanship and encourages the promotion of complete respect. It rejects and confronts all forms of discrimination, inequality and racism. Moreover, it fully adheres to all international laws and conventions that reject discrimination and racism, and contributes to bridging the gap between all internal and external groups, aiming to enhance social cohesion among athletes.

“Kuwait FA also affirms that all players representing the Kuwaiti national teams are characterised by commitment, discipline, good manners, and exemplary behaviour. None of them are allowed to act improperly towards any other party.”

Meanwhile, Fifa will take a “zero tolerance” approach if allegations of racism which led to the abandonment of two friendly matches played on Monday are found proven, after a game between New Zealand and Qatar was also cut short after the New Zealand Football Association said one of its players, Michael Boxall, had a racist remark directed at him in the first half by a Qatari opponent.

A Fifa spokesperson said: “Fifa is awaiting the official reports before deciding on next steps.

“Fifa has a zero-tolerance policy against any forms of discrimination as stressed last week by the Fifa president.”

Gianni Infantino said last week that referees should stop matches if incidents of discrimination occur.

“It’s very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing manner — zero tolerance,” Infantino said.

“There is no football if there is racism — so let’s stop the games.

“The referees have this opportunity in Fifa competitions as we have this process for stopping the game, and actions have to be taken at every level, at national level as well.

Infantino made the remarks after meeting with the Brazil squad in Barcelona, including Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior who has been on the receiving end of repeated racial abuse in Spain this year.

Additional reporting by Press Association