Son of ex-Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson joins Waterford

WATERFORD FOOTBALL CLUB have added Scottish defender Kyle Ferguson to their ranks ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The Glasgow-born centre-back, who is the son of ex-Scotland, Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City midfielder Barry Ferguson, has agreed to join Kevin Sheedy’s squad.

Having been on the books at Rangers, Kilmarnock, Airdrie and Clyde as a youth player, the 21-year-old has spent time on a football scholarship in the US with Medaille College and was most recently at Swedish side Ytterhogdals IK.

He has also done some modelling in the past.

“Training has been good, good standard,” Ferguson told WaterfordFC.ie. “It’s been tougher because it’s pre-season but by the time the games come around we’ll be really fit and ready to go.

“Kevin and Mike [Geoghegan] have so much experience, having played the game at the highest level and you can only learn from people like that. All they ask for is 100% in training so it’s good.”

