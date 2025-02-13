Ireland U17 international completes move from Galway United to Newcastle academy

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 international Kyle Fitzgerald has joined Newcastle’s academy from Galway United.

The move comes following a successful trial period according to a statement on the Magpies’ website. He follows in the footsteps of defender Alex Murphy, who arrived from Galway in July 2022.

Galway United can confirm they have reached an agreement with Newcastle United for the transfer of Kyle Fitzgerald for an undisclosed fee 🤝



Fitzgerald, joined locally from Mervue Utd at U14 level, has had a meteoric rise through the @gufcacademy. He has featured at U14, U15,… pic.twitter.com/NnklzEX9kF — Gaillimh Aontaithe 🇱🇻 (@GalwayUnitedFC) February 13, 2025

“We are delighted Kyle has chosen to join the club amidst lots of interest from other big clubs,” said Steve Harper, Newcastle United’s Academy director.

“He has impressed during a trial period with the Academy and we are very pleased he is joining us at this crucial stage of his career.

“Our talent pathway has had some big success stories in recent years so the challenge is there for Kyle and all of our players to continue their development and hopefully follow in the footsteps of those who have gone on to compete in the first-team squad.”

Fitzgerald joined Galway United locally from Mervue Utd at U14 level, and has moved up the grades at the club. He signed his first professional contract at 16 and made his senior debut in 2024.

“We’d like to thank Kyle for his efforts while with the club and wish him the best of luck going forward,” Galway United said following the announcement.