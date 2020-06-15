Aussie centre Godwin returns to Western Force after Connacht departure

KYLE GODWIN WILL feature for the Western Force in the upcoming Super Rugby AU competition having rejoined his former club after leaving Connacht.

The 27-year-old was confirmed as one of 12 players leaving the Irish province this summer and has now linked up with his old team back in Australia.

Western Force, who have driven the Global Rapid Rugby competition in recent years, will be part of Super Rugby AU along with the Reds, Brumbies, Rebels, and Waratahs from 3 July onwards.

Godwin joined Connacht in 2018. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Former Australia U20 international Godwin broke into senior professional rugby with the Western Force in 2012, when the Perth-based franchise was still part of Super Rugby.

Midfielder Godwin moved to the Brumbies in 2016 – the same year he was capped by the Wallabies – and then signed for Connacht in 2018, spending two impressive seasons in Ireland with the western province.

Godwin now returns to Australian rugby to rejoin his first pro club. He is currently in a hotel for two weeks of mandatory quarantine but will link up with the Force for training on June 25.

“Kyle is a great example of a talented young Australian who moved overseas to further his rugby career,” said Force head coach Tim Sampson.

“To bring him back to once again play for his home team is evidence of the rugby program being developed here.

“He has strong ties with the rugby community back here in Perth and fans will be very excited to see take to the field here in Australia again.

“Kyle is a local hero, he has represented his state and his nation, and we are thrilled at the prospect of him getting back in the blue and black.

“He has natural instinct and his ability to adapt is a strength of his. He will slip into our squad seamlessly here.”

Western Force have also welcomed back former players Jono Lance and Ollie Atkins, while Wallabies prop Greg Holmes has joined from Exeter Chiefs.