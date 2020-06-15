This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aussie centre Godwin returns to Western Force after Connacht departure

The 27-year-old spent two seasons with the western province.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 15 Jun 2020, 2:44 PM
39 minutes ago 748 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5123301

KYLE GODWIN WILL feature for the Western Force in the upcoming Super Rugby AU competition having rejoined his former club after leaving Connacht.

The 27-year-old was confirmed as one of 12 players leaving the Irish province this summer and has now linked up with his old team back in Australia.

Western Force, who have driven the Global Rapid Rugby competition in recent years, will be part of Super Rugby AU along with the Reds, Brumbies, Rebels, and Waratahs from 3 July onwards. 

kyle-godwin-with-rhys-ruddock Godwin joined Connacht in 2018. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Former Australia U20 international Godwin broke into senior professional rugby with the Western Force in 2012, when the Perth-based franchise was still part of Super Rugby.

Midfielder Godwin moved to the Brumbies in 2016 – the same year he was capped by the Wallabies – and then signed for Connacht in 2018, spending two impressive seasons in Ireland with the western province.

Godwin now returns to Australian rugby to rejoin his first pro club. He is currently in a hotel for two weeks of mandatory quarantine but will link up with the Force for training on June 25.

“Kyle is a great example of a talented young Australian who moved overseas to further his rugby career,” said Force head coach Tim Sampson.

“To bring him back to once again play for his home team is evidence of the rugby program being developed here.

“He has strong ties with the rugby community back here in Perth and fans will be very excited to see take to the field here in Australia again.

“Kyle is a local hero, he has represented his state and his nation, and we are thrilled at the prospect of him getting back in the blue and black.

“He has natural instinct and his ability to adapt is a strength of his. He will slip into our squad seamlessly here.” 

Western Force have also welcomed back former players Jono Lance and Ollie Atkins, while Wallabies prop Greg Holmes has joined from Exeter Chiefs.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie