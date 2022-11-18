Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 18 November 2022
Advertisement

'Everybody's got a plan until you get hit in the face'

England have won just eight out of 42 Tests against New Zealand and Kyle Sinckler is worried their gameplan will come unstuck.

46 minutes ago 1,118 Views 0 Comments
Sinckler is wary of New Zealand's threat.
Sinckler is wary of New Zealand's threat.
Image: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

KYLE SINCKLER SAID he was “raring to go” in England’s latest “massive occasion” clash with New Zealand.

England take on the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday in what will be a first match against New Zealand since Sinckler featured in a 19-7 2019 World Cup semi-final win in Japan.

This weekend, as is traditional, New Zealand will perform the Haka before kick-off and Sinckler, who lined up in a striking V-shape formation with his England team-mates when Eddie Jones’ men confronted the Maori challenge in Yokohama three years ago, is eager for more.

“There is something about the All Blacks with the Haka, the tradition, how much rugby means to New Zealand,” Sinckler told reporters at Twickenham on Friday.

“It (rugby) is literally on 24/7 and it means so much to the country, to the people.”

England have won just eight out of 42 Tests against New Zealand and Sinckler added: “It’s just a massive occasion and it’s a massive honour to be involved in a fixture of this magnitude. I’m just raring to go.”

The 29-year-old said it was important England remained flexible. He cited former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson’s celebrated comment about the limits of planning.

“I think obviously we’ve prepared. We’ve got a game-plan. But, who knows? You know there’s that saying that everybody’s got a plan until you get hit in the face.

“The beauty of how good the All Blacks are, is you can prepare one way and they can play a totally different way. So we just have to be ready.”

new-zealands-haka-led-by-sam-whitelock Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

- ‘Drown out the Haka’ -

England forwards coach Richard Cockerill, meanwhile, urged England fans at what is set to be a capacity Twickenham crowd of more than 80,000, to “drown out” the Haka.

Cockerill famously confronted All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt during the Haka in 1997 and believes teams have become too deferential towards a ritual he believes has become “sterile”.

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

“It’s a home game and we want a partisan crowd who are on our side,” said Cockerill. “If the fans can drown out the noise of New Zealand doing the Haka then let’s bring it on.”

The former Leicester hooker added: “Is it a challenge or not a challenge? We’ll respect it how we want to respect it. It’s a psychological advantage for them and we will deal with it how we feel is right.

“I have no regrets over what I did and I think it’s a sign of respect for the Maori culture. It’s great theatre and it will be part of a big day.

“I think the Haka has become a little bit sterile and too much is made of it when people do different things towards it. That’s overplayed.

“New Zealand are allowed to do what they want to do and the opposition should be allowed to do what they want to do.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie